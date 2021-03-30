ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 30th March 2021 written update in hindi – sandeep jakhar news

Anupama 30th March 2021 written update in hindi

Today’s episode starts with Anupama laughing. Vanraj asks Anupama what he has done. Kavya stands up shocked. She leaves color and remembers the word Vanraj. Kavya left the place. Drunken Anupama keeps acting strange. Vanraj asks Anupama to stop laughing because it is enough. Anupama tells Vanraj for 25 years that she wants to do whatever she is doing. She laughs. Vanraj was shocked.

There, Kavya informs Shah about Anupama that they are at Vanraj’s room post, they were searching for Anupama. Rakhi wonders why Kavya is not high on cannabis. She wonders if Kavya has not drunk. Later, Vanraj tries to control Anupama.

Shah’s attitude was surprised to see Drunk Anupama. Rakhi decode Anupama had a drink. Later, drunken Anupama entertained her heart. She tells how Leela used to scold her every time she came to touch his feet.

Anupama Boli Leela never blessed her. Leela sheds tears. Anupama laughingly said that Leela never considered her daughter-in-law. She tells Leela that she would cry whenever she scolded her but no one would find out.

Anupama tells Leela that whatever she has done to him, she loves him. She tells Leela that the way she cried when Dolly was married, she would cry more when she would leave the house. Anupama laughs and tells Leela that today she will make him sit on the swing and help him to enjoy it. Leela sat on the swing. Here, Kavya gets angry thinking about Vanraj and Anupama’s moment.

On the other hand, Anupama goes to Hasmukh and tells her that she has a complaint with him. She tells Hasmukh that she knows that she wanted peace in the house. But seeing the wrong and standing calm does not bring peace to the house. Anupama told Hasmukh that the way she now supports him, he would have supported her if she had stopped her studies to Leela; Nobody would have called him illiterate.

Anupama laughed. Hasmukh apologizes to Anupama with folded hands. Drunk Anupama did not ask her. There, Nandini accused Kavya of peeping inside Vanraj’s room. Kavya is enraged by Nandini’s accusation and slaps her.

Also, Anupama goes to Sweety and says that she loves him. She says that children have the right to be angry with the parents, but the mother also does not have the right to be angry. Anupama says that everyone considers Samar as her favorite because she understands him.

She says that Samar had promised her, he will not repeat his Mahashivratri mistake again. Anupama laughed. The episode ends with Kavya gaining Vanraj at any cost.

x