Anupama 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Anupama 31st March 2021 Inebriated Anupama under bhang effect confronts Rakhi that she wants to perform her bidayi, then apologizes and says she is just kidding. She says she doesn’t have any issue with her, Rakhi is a chilli and food is bland without chilli, she is thankful to Rakhi for giving her Kinju baby/Kinjal who is both beautiful by face and nature and has both their qualities. She then asks Kinjal if she understands her well, she should inform her mom that she is not bad though not well educated and is a good mother, bahu, saas, etc.
Kayva over phone insists her lawyer to finalize her divorce at any cost. Anu then walks to Vanraj calling him lambu mucchad Shah and says he only knows to get angry; like her mother says, like vision like nature, he sees only defects in her and she sees only goodness in him, she used to cook food to impress him and he used to smell only masalas from her and feel disgusted, there was something between them even if its not love like in films as he does filmy love with Kavya, there was something which held them together for 25 years because of which he didn’t inform her about Kavya; they were like needle and thread who held the whole family together; she thought they would never separate, but needle liked new thread and threw old thread, but old thread is strong again now; old thread never hurts but only needle does. Vanraj says everyone are here. Anu says everyone will be there, but she won’t be there; everything will be fine in his life, but she won’t be there for him; though he doesn’t love her, he will not forget her, etc. Family feels sad for her. Anu continues that she will be always present in someone’s memories, taunts, blessings, etc., and even if nobody loves her, she loves them a lot. She falls on him.
Baa asks Vanraj to take bahu to her room. He carries Anu. Baa then asks Kinjal about Toshu. Rakhi has he has gone to Dubai for investor meeting and left silently not to spoil their mood. Vanraj makes Anu sleep on her bed. She holds his finger semiconsciously and says she loved mooch raja liked Radhaji loved Kanhaji, but she couldn’t become Radhaji and became Meera instead and loved him immensely without getting anything in return; nobody would love her more than her; she couldn’t express her love and he couldn’t understand it; she never told him, but he couldn’t read her face at all; he was her first love. Vanraj reminisces insulting her repeatedly and feels guilty. He cleans color from her face.
Family stands in shock seeing Anu’s condition. Kinjal consoles Pakhi. Rakhi apologizes and agrees that she brought thandai/bhang milk. Sanjay asks if she gave it to Anu. Kinjal asks how can she do this. Rakhi says it was not for Anu. Baa says she did good as Anu poured her heart out after 25 years and even scolded her. Bapuji Anu expressed her feelings. Vanraj walks out and says he made Anu sleep. Rakhi laughs and says she remembers Vanu’s comment lambu muchad shah. He walks away fuming. Rakhi tells Baa that she will leave now and walks away asking her to inform if Mrs. Shah wakes up. Bapuji says Anupama is intoxicated now and will feel guilty once she gets conscious.
Kavya videocalls Vanraj and confronts him for letting Anu color him first. Vanraj says Anu had climbed balcony and came here in bhang effect. Kavya shouts why didn’t he stop her and what was his family doing; she sees Anu on his bed and shouts what is she doing on his bed. He disconnects call and thinks this night will end somehow, but how will Anu react in the morning; hopes she doesn’t remember anything. Anu wakes up in the morning holding her head due to hangover and thinks how did she come here, then reminisces last night’s event. Vanraj returns. She apologizes him. He says she is having hangover; he was taking her to Pakhi’s room, but couldn’t as she not that light like before and him not that young like before. He gives her lemon water to clear hangover. She drinks it. He asks if he is lambu muchad shah, even Rakhi is taunting him now. She apologizes and asks if she said something else. He says she herself will remember slowly. She asks if only she got intoxicated or others also. He says she alone fulfilled everyone’s share. Baa with family enters and says she was looking like beta to her.
Anupama 1st April 2021 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Vanraj gets lawyer notice and informs Anu that they need to visit court after 3 days to finalize divorce.She gets disheartened and says she fees weird. He agrees.
