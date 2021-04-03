Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Anupama 3rd April 2021 Kinjal calls mechanic for car tyre repair and tells family that mechanic told he is coming in 5 minutes but still hasn’t in 30 minutes. Baa says its okay as they are not going to picnic. Mamaji asks what does she mean. She says she was joking. Kinjal says she will hire a cab as mummy papa must have reached the resort already. Baa acts as getting knee pain. Vanraj with Anu reaches resort and goes to park bike and when he returns, he doesn’t find Anu. Baa acts as having severe knee pain and keeps Kinjal, Bapujii, and Mamaji busy serving her. Kavya fumes at home seeing Vanraj taking Anu for picnic.
Vanraj sees Anu dancing on Aja Nachle Nachle… song and enjoys smilingly. He sees she is about to step on a stone, keeps his hand on it and shouts when she steps on it. She asks what is he doing here. He scolds her why did he come without informing him like a kid. She gets sad. He laughs and says he was joking. He makes her sit on a chair. She says she there was sunlight there, so she came here searching tree and lost her way, she felt afraid, but then she felt peace like in temple and didn’t know when she started dancing and felt as if she met herself. He says after 3 days, their lives will change forever; he didn’t think this situation would arise in life. She says life doesn’t go according to their thinking and reminds the day when he came to see her and she thought he would reject her right away.
He says don’t underestimate herself as she also looks beautiful. He says not handsome like him and says when he came to see her, he was in college and Bhavesh ran to her and told that a boy resembling Vinod Khanna came to see her. He says even he saw her via window and she was looking very angry. She says she wanted to study and thought why he came with alliance. He says he drank her prepared tea in one gulp and it was very sweet. She says she fell in his love at first sight, but he didn’t. He says after Toshu was born, she had a glow on her face and he just stood looking at her. She asks why did he agree to marry her as she was unfit for him. and what did he see in her. He says wife.
Kavya fumes that V didn’t call back her yet, what are they doing together till now. Nandini reminds that they are husband and wife. Kavya says there is nothing left between them. Nandini asks then why she is feeling insecure. Kavya thinks whenever things are about to set right, V doesn’t something and don’t know what is going in his mind. She calls Vanraj’s lawyer and asks him about his divorce date. Lawyer says he already gave divorce date letter to Mr Shah who himself received it. She thinks her doubt is true that V is hiding about his divorce from her and went on a picnic with family, she needs to find out what is going in his mind.
Vanraj thanks Anu for serving him and his family for 25 years and giving him 3 beautiful kids and says she is right that there was something between them that made them stay together for 25 years, but they are getting divorce in 25 years. She says they walked together for whole life, but she is left behind as she was unfit for her. He says she was just walking and he was running, he should have understood her as even he was not perfect; he made his office his house and got closer to Kavya and he fell in her love slowly, he shouldn’t have hidden it from her and made a mistake. She says they shouldn’t discuss about it. He asks what will happen after 3 days, he cannot handle Pakhi and how will he alone handle family. She says he has Kavya with him and a woman becomes wife when husband supports her. A stick falls on her. She shouts snake. He says its a stick and laughs, then says everyone must have come and they should go and check. She hurriedly gets up and says let us go. He stops and asks if everything will be handled. She says they will and walks with him remembering the sad and happy events of their lives till divorce notice.
Precap:
Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Vanraj while returning form resort asks Anu when should they inform family about divorce date. Kavya smirks thinking of informing Shah family about Vanraj and Anu’s divorce and informs them.
Read Online Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode . Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Anupama Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Anupama 3rd April 2021.
Telecast Date:3rd April 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar