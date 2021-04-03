ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vanraj And Anupama Spend Quality Time In Resort – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Kinjal calls mechanic for car tyre repair and tells family that mechanic told he is coming in 5 minutes but still hasn’t in 30 minutes. Baa says its okay as they are not going to picnic. Mamaji asks what does she mean. She says she was joking. Kinjal says she will hire a cab as mummy papa must have reached the resort already. Baa acts as getting knee pain. Vanraj with Anu reaches resort and goes to park bike and when he returns, he doesn’t find Anu. Baa acts as having severe knee pain and keeps Kinjal, Bapujii, and Mamaji busy serving her. Kavya fumes at home seeing Vanraj taking Anu for picnic.

Vanraj sees Anu dancing on Aja Nachle Nachle… song and enjoys smilingly. He sees she is about to step on a stone, keeps his hand on it and shouts when she steps on it. She asks what is he doing here. He scolds her why did he come without informing him like a kid. She gets sad. He laughs and says he was joking. He makes her sit on a chair. She says she there was sunlight there, so she came here searching tree and lost her way, she felt afraid, but then she felt peace like in temple and didn’t know when she started dancing and felt as if she met herself. He says after 3 days, their lives will change forever; he didn’t think this situation would arise in life. She says life doesn’t go according to their thinking and reminds the day when he came to see her and she thought he would reject her right away. He says don’t underestimate herself as she also looks beautiful. He says not handsome like him and says when he came to see her, he was in college and Bhavesh ran to her and told that a boy resembling Vinod Khanna came to see her. He says even he saw her via window and she was looking very angry. She says she wanted to study and thought why he came with alliance. He says he drank her prepared tea in one gulp and it was very sweet. She says she fell in his love at first sight, but he didn’t. He says after Toshu was born, she had a glow on her face and he just stood looking at her. She asks why did he agree to marry her as she was unfit for him. and what did he see in her. He says wife.

Kavya fumes that V didn’t call back her yet, what are they doing together till now. Nandini reminds that they are husband and wife. Kavya says there is nothing left between them. Nandini asks then why she is feeling insecure. Kavya thinks whenever things are about to set right, V doesn’t something and don’t know what is going in his mind.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: MA

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
506
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
486
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
473
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
464
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
464
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
462
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
428
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
425
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
421
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
415
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top