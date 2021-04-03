Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vanraj And Anupama Spend Quality Time In Resort – Telly Updates

Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Kinjal calls mechanic for car tyre repair and tells family that mechanic told he is coming in 5 minutes but still hasn’t in 30 minutes. Baa says its okay as they are not going to picnic. Mamaji asks what does she mean. She says she was joking. Kinjal says she will hire a cab as mummy papa must have reached the resort already. Baa acts as getting knee pain. Vanraj with Anu reaches resort and goes to park bike and when he returns, he doesn’t find Anu. Baa acts as having severe knee pain and keeps Kinjal, Bapujii, and Mamaji busy serving her. Kavya fumes at home seeing Vanraj taking Anu for picnic.
Vanraj sees Anu dancing on Aja Nachle Nachle… song and enjoys smilingly. He sees she is about to step on a stone, keeps his hand on it and shouts when she steps on it. She asks what is he doing here. He scolds her why did he come without informing him like a kid. She gets sad. He laughs and says he was joking. He makes her sit on a chair. She says she there was sunlight there, so she came here searching tree and lost her way, she felt afraid, but then she felt peace like in temple and didn’t know when she started dancing and felt as if she met herself. He says after 3 days, their lives will change forever; he didn’t think this situation would arise in life. She says life doesn’t go according to their thinking and reminds the day when he came to see her and she thought he would reject her right away. He says don’t underestimate herself as she also looks beautiful. He says not handsome like him and says when he came to see her, he was in college and Bhavesh ran to her and told that a boy resembling Vinod Khanna came to see her. He says even he saw her via window and she was looking very angry. She says she wanted to study and thought why he came with alliance. He says he drank her prepared tea in one gulp and it was very sweet. She says she fell in his love at first sight, but he didn’t. He says after Toshu was born, she had a glow on her face and he just stood looking at her. She asks why did he agree to marry her as she was unfit for him. and what did he see in her. He says wife.
Kavya fumes that V didn’t call back her yet, what are they doing together till now. Nandini reminds that they are husband and wife. Kavya says there is nothing left between them. Nandini asks then why she is feeling insecure. Kavya thinks whenever things are about to set right, V doesn’t something and don’t know what is going in his mind.
