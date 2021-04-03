Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Anupama 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Anupama 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 3rd April 2021:(03/04/2021)
Read Anupama 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Anupama 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Hasmuk requests Leela for what valid reason she is eating now all things considered for an excursion. Leela tells she is doing a time pass. There, Vanraj and Anupama arrive at the outing spot. Anupama speaks Shah’s doesn’t reach yet. Vanraj speaks they may be coming.
He requests that Anupama stand by and he will come stopping the bicycle.
On the opposite side, Kinjal tells that repairman isn’t accessible. She adds they currently need to book a taxi as Anupama and Vanraj may be sitting tight for them. Leela requests that Kinjal flag down a taxi.
Pakhi requests that Leela start their arrangement B. Leela does a dramatization of getting cramps. Kinjal, Hasmuk and Pakhi takes her inside.
Leela proceeds with her dramatization. Here, Vanraj understands his versatile is missing. He searches for Anupama. In the interim, Kavya believes Shah’s have settled to isolate her from Vanraj. She gets enraged with Vanraj and speaks, she is doing wedding shopping and Vanraj is an extended get-away with Anupama.
Subsequently, Anupama dance her heart out. Vanraj discovers Anupama moving. He gets stricken watching Anupama moving. Vanraj watches Anupama may get injured with the stone out there. He saves Anupama.
Anupama inquires as to whether he is harmed. Vanraj reproves Anupama for leaving the spot without educating him. Anupama gets pitiful. Vanraj chuckles and speaks to Anupama he is kidding. He requests that Anupama sit. Anupama advises to Vanraj that she lost her direction and getting exhausted of sitting subsequently, she was moving.
Anupama tells to Vanraj that after so long she met with herself. Vanraj speaks to Anupama that following three days their separation will occur. Anupama feels pitiful. Vanraj and Anupama review their past. Anupama requests Vanraj what made him to speaks yes for wedding her. Vanraj speaks to Anupama that he saw a spouse in her. Anupama sits shocked.
Besides, Kavya figure Vanraj didn’t yet call her. She figures Vanraj and Anupama didn’t yet arrive at home.
