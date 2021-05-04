Anupama 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Anupama 4th May 2021 Anupama while preparing aamras asks Vanraj if he is fine. He says yes, why she is asking? She says he agreed for Samar and Nandini’s engagement. He says he had opposing before, but not now; life sometimes takes a turn that their thinking changes and they think only positive; anyways Samar will not listen him, so its better he doesn’t become Amrish Puri. She says yes. He says its better to finish engagement in this resort instead of booking another later. She says they need to convince Baa first and then seek Nandini and her parents’ permission. He says they both will convince Baa, he will speak to Nandini’s parents and Kavya. She asks Kavya would feel bad if he talks about Samar and Nandini’s engagement instead of his and Kavya’s engagement. He asks if she wants her son’s happiness or not. She says yes. He congratulates her and she says even him. He walks away smiling like a teenager. She thanks god that her Samar’s engagement is happening in such a big resort and hope any problem doesn’t occur. She happily dances on Aaj Main Upar Aasman Neeche.. song and prepares aamras. Kavya gets jealous noticing Anu’s happiness and Vanraj’s growing closeness with her and thinks she can understand what is happening between V and Anu, then looks at Anu’s tied thread and remembers her promise.

Vanraj silently hears Dr. Advaith playing bansuri. Advaith notices him and asks when did he come. Vanraj says sometimes ago and apologizes for disturbing him. Advaith says not at all and says his mother used to explain him power of music, but he never used to believe her; one day his friend who used to play guitar broke it on his head during their fight, then he realized power of music. Vanraj says he is spiritual and funny. Advaith says he is funny because he is spiritual, they shouldn’t take life seriously or else it would be difficult to breathe. Vanraj says he also wanted to learn some musical instrument, but life didn’t give him a chance. Advaith asks him to learn it now as there is no time for learning. Vanraj says he is also learning about life and relationship and following them, so he came to seek his permission to perform engagement in his resort. Advaith says why not, one shouldn’t take permission for celebration. Vanraj says he has something which everyone desire. Advaith jokes his silky smooth hair. Vanraj laughs and says he was talking about friendship. Advaith says then he has to address him like a friend. Vanraj says he is really Krishna, everyone’s friend.

Anu sees Baa looking via binocular and asks if she brought it even here. Baa says she is spying on maide ki katori/Kavya. Anu says she has to accept Kavya as her bahu somehow. Baa says her son will not marry Kavya. Anu feeds her aamras and she blabbers. Kavya cries in jealousy hearing their conversation. Anu takes aamras for Kavya and says she kept mangoes in water for long, so she will not get pimples. She asks if he heard Baa’s conversation. Kavya nods yes. Anu apologizes on Baa’s behalf. Kavya looks at Anu’s house and name plate and says she is jealous of Anu as she is wandering for a home and Anu on the other side gets a home wherever she goes, she is writhing for relationships and even a breaking relationship runs towards Anu. Anu says she shouldn’t be jealous as soon she will be married. Kavya says due to Anu’s illness, things may be delayed. Anu says maybe things may speed up; she came here to call Vanraj and herself got stuck; she knows its difficult, but she should trust her and have patience.

Vanraj messages Kavya to meet him at poolside. She meets him and asks why did he call her here. He says to speak. She taunts if he is free from paying attention to Anupama and enjoying mangoes with her. He says he called her to discuss about Nandini and Samar as he and Anu have decided to perform Samar and Nandini’s engagment in this resort. She asks what in shock.. He says he is concerned about Anu’s illness and before any serious issue arises in reports, she wants to keep her happy. She says Anu will be fine. He says he wants Anu to be fine and happy. She says even they can get engaged here. He asks if she is out of her mind, how will they marry without divorce. She says she cannot wait till Anu dies or their divorce happens or she backs off from divorce. He shouts enough, she is so selfish that she is not bothered about other’s life. She shouts he is only worried about Anu’s happiness. He says he is. She says he is delaying their marriage and is performing other’s marriage instead. He says she can think whatever she wants, he came to inform her and not take permission. She asks when will they marry. He says after divorce. She asks when will it happen. He says after Anu gets well. She shouts it looks like they will marry only after Anu dies. He raises hand in anger, but stops.

Anu noticing that stops him and dares him not to slap Kavya. He says she doesn’t know what Kavya told. Kavya says she told it in anger. Anu says he cannot hit a woman and should shut her mouth or himself leave that place, he cannot hit her; why men think they can control women, and if they could, they would have got a remote; if a man hits a woman, it hurts his manhood instead. She asks why they fight like kids and asks him to control his anger or else he will be left with no relationship, already a broken relationship is standing in front of him and he should take a lesson from it for a new relationship.

She then scolds Kavya that old Anu was helpless, but Kavya even after being modern trying to show herself as helpless; she should have opposed Vanraj when she knows she is right; Vanraj’s hand never fell on her cheeks, but she was slapped on her self-respect. She continues and says she came here to take curry leaves and saw this, they are not kids to be advised and should end this fight; like curry leaves’ taste is with curry and not alone, life’s taste is with relationships and not alone. She walks away. Vanraj apologizes Kavya and walks away saying she shouldn’t have desired Anu’s death. Kavya apologizes god and says she genuinely doesn’t want Anu to die.

Vanraj follows Anu in a carrier and requests her to sit as her health may deteriorte and she is short of breath. She sits in. She says he should apologize Kavya instead. He says its Kavya’s mistake who wants him to leave Anu at this stage when she needs him most and marry her. Anu says she doesn’t need anyone’s help, especially him, so he should not bother about her and handle his and Kavya’s relationship instead. At night, Anu and Vanraj while lying on bed reminisce whole day’s incident. Hamari Adhuri Kahani…song plays in the background. Kavya also wakes up reminiscing Vanraj trying to slap her. Samar in sleep asks if nothing will happen to mummy. Vanraj says no. Baa in sleep warns Anu not to die or else she will kill her. Anu smiles.

