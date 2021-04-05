Anupama 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Anupama 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com
Anupama 5th April 2021 Kavya eagerly waits for Vanraj and Anupama to return and angrily murmurs that its evening and they didn’t return from picnic yet, Baa and Pakhi are hell bent to reunite them. She blasts at a spam caller. Nandini noticing her suggests that she should trust Vanraj and Anu and even if she gets Vanraj, her insecurity will not let her in peace forever, etc. Kavya gets more tensed. Bapuji asks Baa if she is feeling fine now. She nods yes. Kinjal says mummy papa didn’t return yet. Bapuji says bahu didn’t take phone along to call. Kinjal says why they didn’t return yet. Baa says they must have been engrasped in each other, she means they must be busy enjoying picnic. Kavya repeatedly calls and messages Vanraj and thinks how can get busy so much with Anu. Anirudh calls her and says their lawyer needs an NOC that she wishfully gave her house to him. She says she has a scanned document in her laptop and will email him. He senses her crying and asks if she fought with her boyfriend. She disconnects call.
Anu with Vanraj searches family in resort and gets tensed thinking if their car broke down midway. Vanraj says let us call them and borrows watchman’s phone. Anu gives him Kinjal’s number. He calls Kinjal and asks why haven’t they reached resort yet. She says they are at home itself as their car broke down before leaving. Pakhi informs family that there is a protest outside Ahmedabad and even resort road is blocked. Baa says that means they will stay tonight in resort itself. Kinjal informs Vanraj about same and leaves saying she will check with resort office. Baa happily does garbha and Mamaji joins her. Bapuji asks what happened to her. Pakhi says she is checking if her knees are fine. Bapuji say she will fracture her knees if she dances so vigorously and making her sit asks what is happening in her mind. She says she is trying to stop her beta and bahu’s divorce.
Kavya hearing doorbell opens door thinking Vanraj came but sees Anirudh instead. She asks him what is he doing here. He says before husband and wife, they are friend and sensing her tensed, he came to meet her. He tells Kavya that their divorce doesn’t mean he shouldn’t worry for her, he is her friend and is worried for her, he knows reason for most of her problems is her boyfriend, so she should tell what is the problem. She cries hugging him. He asks to stop crying and tell what happened.
Anu asks Vanraj what will they do now when they cannot return home due to protests.
Vanraj tells Anu that they can chat more now. Rakhi reads news about road blocks and calls Baa. Baa as usual blabbering nagin called picks call. Rakhi says god heard her prayers and due to curfew Anu and Vanraj will spend more time together nad reconcile their differences. Baa says Vanraj will forget maide ki katori Kavya and will love bahu/Anu. They both mimic Vanraj and Anu and Vanraj proposing Anu and she accepting it. Baa says she will go to temple and pray god to keep Vanraj and Anu safe and together. She with Pakhi reaches temple and giving Panditji pooja stuff asks him to tell god that if he doesn’t stop her beta and bahu’s divorce, she will stop submitting desi ghee laddus to him and will not pray him like before. Panditji asks not to worry as god will listen to her prayers for sure even if its late. Pakhi says she is too cute, is trying her best to stop mummy papa’s divorce. Baa says if their divorce happens, whole house will shatter, so she will try till her last breath to stop their divorce. Pakhi says even she will.
Anirudh consoles Kavya and asks what is troubling her. Kavya says nobody will understand even if she says as she is a second woman and nobody sympathizes a second woman, and when she and Vanraj loved together, why all insecurities come in her share.
Mamaji jokes with Bapuji and informs that didi/Baa is acting, she was having severe pain, then danced, and now went to temple walking. Bapuji says he knows from before. Mamaji asks why didn’t he inform him. He says it should have been wrong as Baa is doing what she has to, he is doing what he has to, Anu and Vanraj are doing what they have to; Baa as a mother wants to stop her son’s divorce, but only whatever god wants will happen.
Kavya tells Anu that nobody including V sees her love but sees only her insecurity, she fears of losing V and even he doesn’t notice it. He says he can see her love, insecurity, helplessness, etc., and can’t do anything as its her choice; he is there for her though and will support her always. She asks why things dont’ happen according to their wish. He says he doesn’t know if its their bad faith, he needs Kavya and she needs someone else. She says she is feeling insecure seeing Vanraj with Anu. He says if they have messed it up, they have to clear it.
Anupama 6th April 2021 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Vanraj while returning home asks Anu when shall they inform family about divorce finalization. Kavya thinks V didn;t inform her or family about divorce proceedings, now she will inform family and break their hearts. When they return home, she taunts that they are world’s coolest couple to enjoy picnic before their divorce finalization.