ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 6 April 2021 Written Update: Baa got angry on hearing these things about Anupama – TheNewsCrunch

Avatar
By
Posted on
Anupama 6 april 2021
Anupama 6 april 2021

The track of the show Anupama is very much liked by the audience these days. The only motive for sending Anupama and Vanraj on a picnic was that both get closer, and divorce should not happen. Babuji gets to know about this plan of Baa and Pakhi. Here Kavya gets very upset thinking both of them together and waits for them to return.

In the Anupama episode aired on 6th April 2021, it will be shown that Ba and Pakhi are coming back from the temple; only then some of the localities of the locality start speaking upside down about Anupama. Hearing this, Ba’s mercury rises, and she flares upon him. She says that there is something wrong with your daughter-in-law. Hearing this, she becomes enraged. After which, Babuji manages him in some way.

Baa angrily slaps the vehicle, after which they call the police. The police come and start taking Baa; only then Rakhi Dave comes and fixes everything. Baa thanks Rakhi for helping her. Rakhi tells them that you guys are my family, and they can only do so much.

In the last episode, you saw that Kavya gets upset due to Vanraj and Anupama not coming home even after a long time. Nandini taunts her, saying that you don’t have to worry because she is with her wife. Here Kinjal tells Ba that he tells them that those people could not come by calling in the resort.

Till now, you have seen that here Babuji comes to know that Leela is pretending to have pain in her legs, and she tells this thing to Mamaji. In the last episode, you saw that Anupama and Vanraj arrive at the picnic spot. Vanraj tells him to stop there and go to park the bike. He does not see Anupama when he comes back, due to which he gets distraught.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
712
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
709
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
709
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
709
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
698
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
688
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
662
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
594
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
567
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
565
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top