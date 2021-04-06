Anupama 6th April 2021 Written Update: Anirudh console Kavya – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 6th April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Today’s episode starts with Anupama about to fall and Vanraj support her. Vanraj says to Anupama that road is tough ahead. Anupama replies to Vanraj road ahead is already tough. Vanraj says to Anupama that he is there with her at difficult roads. Anupama recalls the past where Vanraj disowned her. Back to reality; Anupama says to Vanraj that she knew he is with her.

Here, Neighbours accuse Anupama for giving divorce to Vanraj and taunts Leela. Leela gets furious hearing the ladies and takes a stand for Anupama. Pakhi asks Leela to stop. Leela gets uncontrollable while fighting ladies out there. She gets teary counting Anupama’s goodness. Pakhi runs and calls Hasmuk and Kinjal. Hasmuk and Kinjal both tries to calm down Leela. Leela slaps the neighbour post one of the lady accuse Anupama’s character and quotes Vanraj went to other girl because former failed to save her relationship. Lady calls police. Inspector gets adamant to arrest Police. Vanraj’s uncle asks inspector to take him instead of Leela. Inspector says to Shah’s that he needs to arrest Leela.

Rakhi comes for Leela’s rescue. Kinjal tells that she called Rakhi. Pakhi says thank you to Kinjal. Rakhi says threatens the lady who made the complaint against Leela. She adds for troubling a senior citizen she can file a case on her too. Lady out there gets scared and takes back her case.

Ahead, Rakhi see Kavya and informs her that because of curfew Vanraj and Anupama will not come back home today. Kavya stands shocked. Rakhi see Anirudh and asks Kavya to spend time with him. Shah’s takes Rakhi with them.

Anirudh console Kavya and asks her not to worry as Vanraj will return soon. He offer coffee to Kavya. Kavya goes with Anirudh. Here, Leela and Hasmuk both thanks Rakhi. Rakhi asks both not to say thank you as they are family. Hasmuk praise Leela for taking a stand for Anupama. He says he liked seeing her fighting for Anupama like a mother. Leela regret not being Anupama’s mother earlier.

Later, Anupama and Vanraj walk together. Both recalls their moments together. There, Kavya and Anirudh spends time together. Both recalls their past too. Anirudh wishes for Kavya’s good life. Kavya smiles hearing Anirudh.

Other side, Rakhi asks Leela to relax and says today she will cook for them. Kinjal helps Rakhi in cooking food. Leela cracks a joke and says she will faint seeing Rakhi’s goodness. Further, Shah’s enjoys food prepared by Rakhi. Leela gets impressed with Rakhi. She thanks Rakhi too. Rakhi asks Leela not to. Afterwards, Shah’s eat food and watches clip of Anupama and Vanraj. Leela wishes for Anupama and Vanraj’s togetherness. There, Anupama and Vanraj feels upset thinking about their divorce. (Episode Ends)

Precap: Kavya reveals to Shah’s that within three days Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce is going to happen. Shah’s stands stunned.

