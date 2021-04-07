Anupama 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anirudh’s Advice To Kavya – Telly Updates

Anupama 7th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Pakhi gets sad reminiscing her parents pampering her and promising not to pain her heart again. Kinjal brings her milk and seeing her sad asks if she is sad because mummy is not present. Pakhi says she is sad that mummy will not be there after a few days, says she used to get angry when mummy used to enter her room uninformed and when she used to scold mummy, she used to calm her down by pulling her cheeks. She describes how she disrespected her mummy and never valued her, she didn’t even take mummy to annual day function and took Kavya instead, even then mummy prepares snacks for her celebration; when mummy won trophy, they didn’t even congratulate her and instead Baa and papa insulted her, reminiscing all the incidents, and mummy threw trophy in dustbin.
While returning home, Anirudh asks Kavya if she is sure that she wants to marry Vanraj. She says of course and even V wants to marry her and she is not forcing him. He says she has to take decision after much thought. She says she will not change her decision, so he shouldn’t try. He says he is not asking her to change her decision, he just wants her to learn to trust Vanraj as there is nothing wrong if he has gone out with his wife. She says why shouldn’t she as he went with a woman with whom he had relationship since years. He says in that sense even she is with a man with whom she had relationship since years.
Pakhi continues feeling guilty and describes how she and Toshu used to insult mummy for every simple reason; mummy used to celebrate her birthday lavishly, but she didn’t even wish mummy on her birthday once; in fact they celebrated Kavya’s promotion on mummy’s birthday, she realized how wrong they were all.
Anirudh tells Kavya that they spent 12 years of marriage fighting as career was important to her and she was important to him, but whatever happened, they are friends today and share each other’s feelings; its okay as they are friends, even Vanraj and Anu can be friends and as parents they won’t be separated at all and will meet often for children’s sake, will she feel insecure at every instance. He warns her that she has to learn to trust or else even this relationship will be out of her hands. Pakhi says she doesn’t want mummy to divorce papa. Kinjal says they should support mummy in her every decision, she will sleep with her today and act as mummy. Anirudh says every relationship changes, even Vanraj and Anu’s relationship will change, just let them be; he will be her friend even after divorce and will support her. She thanks her for clearing her dilemma and being there for her always.
Kinjal tells Baa that she kept her milk in her room. Baa asks what about nagin/Rakhi’s milk. Rakhi says she doesn’t drink milk. Bapuji hopes with curfew, Vanraj and Anu’s differences clear. Mamaji flirts with Rakhi and asks if she will also stay here tonight due to curfew. She says yes as her house road is also blocked and asks Baa if there is AC in room. Baa says yes, it will cool her a lot and she will wake up kulfi in the morning from hot chilli. Power goes. Rakhi asks how will she stay without AC. Baa taunts she is speaking as if she was born in AC. She says she was born in a posh hospital with AC. Mamaji flirts again. Rakhi says she is thinking of switching on her car’s AC and sleep in car. Baa says its unsafe in car as car thieves are all around. Kinjal says its really unsafe. Baa asks Bapuji and mamaji to sleep in lawn while she sleeps with Rakhi in room. Rakhi says she will sleep in Kinjal’s room. Kinjal says she will sleep in Pakhi’s room as she is missing mummy papa. Baa insists Rakhi and takes her to room.
At night, Mamaji wakes up and waking up Bapuji insists to meet Rakhi once giving may excuses. Bapuji asks him to sleep back silently, but he insists. Bapuji says he can try then. He imagines peeping into Rakhi’s room and Baa slapping him. Bapuji asks if he doens’t want real slap, he should sleep silently. A lady thief barges into Shah house. Rakhi doesn’t get sleep due to mosquitoes and Baa’s loud snoring and goes out to get cold water from fridge when Mamaji coems there and flirts with her again offering her water bottle. She warns him to stay away from her and returns to Baa’s room. Baa wakes up and asks where she had gone. Rakhi says she couldn’t get sleep due to her snoring, so she went to get cold water. Baa denies snoring, drinks whole cold water bottle, and asks to bring another bottle for herself. Rakhi walks out fuming. Thief enters kitchen via window. Mamaji wakes up hearing sound and confusing her as Rakhi asks her to go in and sleep. Thief hides seeing Rakhi coming. Kinjal sees Pakhi not getting sleep and sings lullaby for her in Anu’s style.
Precap: Vanraj while returning home asks Anu when shall they inform family about their divorce proceedings. Kavya thinks of informing family about it and spoil their happiness. When Anu and Vanraj return, Kavya taunts that they are world’s coolest couple who went on picnic just before 3 days of their divorce.
