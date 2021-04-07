Anupama 7th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 7th April 2021 Written Update

Anupama
Anupama

Read Anupama 7 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Anupama 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Pakhi tells she is restless on the grounds that Anupama won’t associate with her a few days after the fact.

She sympathizes with her torment of overlooking Anupama and carrying on inconsiderately with her consistently. Pakhi gets sad while discussing Anupama with Kinjal. Here, Anirudh inquires as to whether she is prepared for marriage with Vanraj? Kavya speaks yes as the two loves one another.

She tells she isn’t in any event, compelling Vanraj for the wedding. Anirudh at that point requests Kavya for what good reason she is so uncertain if Vanraj is with Anupama. He inquires as to whether she cherishes Vanraj then she should begin confiding in him as well.

Kavya tells she is envious in light of the fact that Vanraj is with the lady with whom he had consumed half of his time on earth.

Anirudh attempts to cause Kavya to comprehend on the off chance that she needs a decent connection with Vanraj than alongside him she needs to acknowledge his family and youngsters as well. He adds assuming she won’t acknowledge them, her this relationship will bomb as well. Kavya takes a gander at Anirudh. There, Pakhi speaks to Kinjal that she generally underestimated Anupama and her endeavors.

Kinjal converses with Pakhi and gets some information about herself and backing Anupama in her choice. She requests that Pakhi let Anupama do anything she desires. Pakhi comprehends Kinjal’s statement.

On the opposite side, Anirudh tells to Kavya that even after her wedding, he will be his old buddy. Kavya expresses gratitude toward Anirudh for continually being there with her.

She acclaims Anirudh’s integrity. At Shah House; Rakhi remains back due to check-in time. Rakhi chooses to rest in her vehicle when the light goes off. She cites she can’t rest without AC. Kinjal and Leela persuade Rakhi to rest in the room. Rakhi gets consent to lay down with Leela.

