Anupama 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Anupama 7th May 2021 Vanraj sings O Manjhi Re… song while Advaith plays bansuri/flute. After finishing song, he tells Advaith that he cannot leave Anupama in this condition and she is not understanding at all, if he is wrong. Advaith says he is not wrong, but he feels Anu is right as sometimes they need to stay away to be near and anyways there is a baggage of years on their relationship. Vanraj says he is ready to carry the baggage. Advaith says its clear that baggage is not on Vanraj but only on Anupama with betrayal, tears, sorrows, etc.; now she is tired and wants to clear off this baggage. Vanraj says if its wrong if he wants to stay with her. Advaith says its a mistake of their thinking which describes what they want; just sometime ago he didn’t want to stay with Anu, did he ask what she wanted; its not his fault as boys are given much preferential treatment, but for a change he should ask himself what Anu needs; even after divorce, they can be together as a friend. Vanraj asks what he wants to live like more than friend. Advaith says for that he has to end the old story and create new one.

Anu goes to meet Kavya with Samar and Nandini’s shagun. Kavya says she should give it to Nandini’s mom. Anu says she spoke to Nandini’s mother who is happy with his alliance, but cannot attend engagement due to some reason, and since maasi/aunt is like mother, she came to give her shagun and invite her for pooja. Kavya says she is participate in happy events as always, but don’t know when will happiness find its way to her. Anu says soon it will. Kavya thinks even after knowing divorce date, Anu is not reacting at all; this husband and wife duo will not stop playing family family until she provokes them. Anu asks if she will come. Kavya says of course she will from bride’s son and will wait for tomorrow morning.

Next morning, Anu makes pooja arrangement. Baa asks where is gangajal. Pakhi brings it. Anu says she will get bhog prasad. Baa stops her and asks what happened. Anu says nothing happened. Baa asks if she will not inform her. Vanraj enters ready for pooja. Pakhi says he is looking handsome. Baa noticing their awkwardness says they both have to sit together for pooja. Anu says as parents, they will. Kavya gets ready for pooja thinking she needs to provoke Vanraj and Anu for divorce. Bapuji video calls Anu and watches pre-engagement pooja ritual. Anu performs mirror ritual and asks Samar and Nandini to look at each other in mirror. Baa says she will perform all the rituals when she missed in Toshu and Kinjal’s wedding and explains its importance. Anu says hey both have to look at each other and into each other’s eyes. Pakhi says this ritual is so cool. Bapuji says he remembered his days seeing this ritual and says nowadays people consider it as superstition, but there is a science behind it. Samar asks what kind of ritual. Bapuji says haldi is applied to bride and groom for its antibiotic nature. Anu says bride is applied mehandi to keep her stress free with its smell.

Kinjal enters with Dolly and says she didn’t know about it at all. Anu and whole family get happy seeing them and hugs Kinju. Kinjal says her illness. Anu warns her not to cry and shed happy tears if she wants to. She says now there will be only happiness with Samar and Nandini’s engagement. Kinjal jokes that Samar and Nandini were so eager for engagement. Nandini shies. Bapuji says its good that Sanjay took Mamaji to Bapuji as Bapuji was feeling bored alone. Dolly says Sanjay informed that they reached and asks Vanraj not to let anything happen to bhabhi. Kinjal touches Baa’s feet. Baa jokes that good she didn’t bring her mother or else they would be confused whether to play shehnayi or been. They all laugh. Baa says let us start next ritual and asks Samar and Nandini to hold coconut in their hand sand promise each other that they will support each other whole life and forgive each other’s mistakes and shortfalls. They repeat same. Baa asks them to tie the coconut in red cloth. They do same. Baaa then asks Anu and Vanraj to tie coconuts to the nearby tree. They both walk towards tree hesitantly Din Shagna Da..song plays in the background. Dolly says good that Kavya didn’t come and for her, Anu is her bhabhi and will be forever.

Kavya gets jealous seeing Anu and Vanraj together and thinks they didn’t inform family about divorce date yet, so she has to inform them even if she has to spoil Samar and Nandini’s engagement. Vanraj walks for next ritual and extends his hand towards Anu, but she backs off. They both perform ritual together, give gifts, and feed sweets. Baa asks them to feed sweet to each other now. They do same hesitantly. Everyone clap. Baa says pooja is finished now and let starts engagement arrangements. Kavya enters and says there no point in it as they need to cancel this engagement. Everyone stand fuming. Kavya says this engagement cannot happen. Baa scolds if she has determined to ruin their happiness, why did she call uninvited. Anu stops Baa. Nandini confronts Kavya that Anu called her for pooja and not to break engagement. Kavya repeats. Dolly asks how dare she is to say this. Anu warns why is she creating drama again. Kavya says she came here to tell truth. Kinjal asks her to respect at least her niece’s engagement. Kavya performs Vanraj and Anu’s nazar smirking at them and then performs her nazar and drops stuff in havan fire. Dolly angrily tries to walk towards her. Kinjal stops her. Kavya says she performed thier nazar so that there won’t be any hurdles in their lives and Anu/Vanraj’s divorce should happen easily tomorrow. Family stands shocked hearing that.

