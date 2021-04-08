ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Anupama 8th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Anupama 8 April 2021 (08/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Read Anupama 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Anupama 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Rakhi said Uncle what is his concern. Uncle tells he has issue with her since he needs to realize why she ventures inside the house through the window? Rakhi speaks to Uncle; she doesn’t go into the house through a window and he probably neglected. Uncle speaks to Rakhi might be.

Rakhi watches a window open and thinks if some cheat went into the house? There, hidden lady goes into Leela’s home. Leela translates the hidden lady is a criminal and calls out for Shah’s to help her. Shah catches Rakhi thinking she is a cheat. Rakhi requests that Shah’s leave her. Kinjal gets cover lady. Lady speaks her youngsters were ravenous in this manner, she is here to get some food.

Rakhi requests that Leela offer lady to the cheat and not to fall in her snare. Leela feels the torment of the lady and saves her for work. She additionally offers cash to her. Lady favors Leela.

Rakhi said Leela for what reason she didn’t send Woman to the prison as she go into the house with wrong expectation. Leela causes Rakhi to comprehend that lady was defenseless for her youngsters hence, was taking food.

Rakhi acclaimed Leela. She petitions God for Anupama and tells she wishes last stays back at the house. Leela requests that God hear Rakhi’s desire. Toward the beginning of the day, Leela goes to God for Anupama’s benefit. Anupama settles on a video decision to Leela. Leela gets cheerful watching Anupama.

Anupama advises to Leela that she misses Shah’s a great deal. She adds she is calling from another person portable. Leela requests that Anupama appreciate the occasion. She gets disturbed learning Anupama and Vanraj is remaining independently at the lodging.

Leela requests that Anupama have a go at saving her relationship. Vanraj calls Anupama. Anupama speaks to Leela she needs to leave. There, Kinjal wakes and blacks out. She thinks what is befalling her. Kinjal goes to check Leela.

