Anupama 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Anupama 8th May 2021 Kavya informs Shah family that Samar and Nandini’s engagement cannot happen tomorrow as Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce date is tomorrow. Baa is shocked to hear that and asks how will engagement happen tomorrow. Anu says both engagement and divorce will happen tomorrow, new relationship will be welcomed happily and old one will be broken silently tomorrow. Vanraj angrily looks at Kavya while she smirks and leaves. Nandini follows Kavya. Anu stops her in vain. Dolly says let her go as there should be someone to confront Kavya. Anu ays not at this time and tries to walk behind Nandini. Baa stops her and says she spoke a lot, now its her turn as she is her MIL/saas. She says fate decides happiness and sorrows, but she got a chance to choose between happiness and sorrows; she will not let her choose sorrows, and its her saas’ order to choose engagement and not divorce tomorrow.

Kavya returns to her cottage. Nandini walks to her and why she ruins other’s happiness, she cannot tolerate Anu aunty and her family’s happiness, she didn’t even spare her niece and ruined her happiness, she doesn’t deserve family and deserves loneliness, Anu and Vanraj’s divorce is their personally issue and why did she go there and ruined their celebration. Kavya justifies herself saying they will realize the pain only when thorn is pricked in their own feet, today Nandini got angry when her happiness is ruined, imagine how she would be feeling when her happiness is ruined repeatedly, she is not mad to burn other’s happiness and only crossed limits always when she is hurt; when Anu can seek divorce for her happiness, why can’t she inform divorce date to Vanraj’s family for her happiness; always she is blamed as a home breaker, but she is not; she made a mistake of having an affair with a married man and if people are hell bent to consider another woman as wrong, their opinion will not change; wishes someone should look issue from her point of view.

Baa asks Anu why should she try to understand her justification being her saas, god made her angry when Anu is ill or else she would have given her a tight slap under he ear to teach her a lesson; she can take divorce later; when happiness come to her door after a long time, why she wants to return it. Dolly says mummy is right, she can take divorce later. Kinjal says what is the of use of scratching a healing wound repeatedly by delaying divorce. Baa asks them to stop and let her speak and pleads Anu. Anu asks not to get sin on her by pleading her. Baa asks what about the pain she is giving. Anu says she is tired of explaining. Baa continues and sasys she is her mother and its a daughter’s duty to accept mother’s orders. Anu says even its daughter’s right to get adamant. They both hug each other and cry vigorously. Vanraj walks away fuming at Kavya.

Kavya voices message Anirudh that she wants to share a good news that Vanraj and Anu is going to be divorced tomorrow, she is happy that finally she will get her happiness and can stay with Vanraj like a couple, she is very happy and he should call when he gets this message. She then draws sindoor and mangalsutra on mirror with lipstick. Vanraj noticing that throws water on it.

Anu on the other side apologizes Samar for ruining his happiness because of her. Samar says mummy please. She says truth is truth; after 43 years, she has taken her own decision as her mother and family took decisions for her till now, at least now she should be let to take her own decision, there is fight always and complains, she doesn’t know how many days she will leave, they did so much to keep her happy and shouldn’t restrict her; she is also in deep pain with this divorce process and it increases with their adamancy; why she should convince them repeatedly, she is parting ways with 25 years of her precious life and is in more pain than them. She finally says tomorrow is divorce and it will happen for sure and walks away from there. Baa sits crying loudly. Dolly and Kinjal console her. Kinjal says everything will be fine. Dolly says until Kavya is there, nothing can be right; she cannot understand how can bhai love such a selfish woman and hopes she gets out of bhai’s live. Kinjal walks to Anu, but Anu stops her and walks away. Kinjal thinks tin this situation, a friend helps and hopes mummy’s friend should have been here.

Anu steps on stone pebbles and picks them. She then starts performing tandav nritya/dance.

Kavya tells Vanraj that she knows he is upset, but whatever she did today she had to do it for hersef. She knows he is confused and is unable to take decision, but when Anu doesn’t want to stay with him, why he is forcing her; this pain and confusion is short lived and will be gone, he will thank her later for her act; Anu’s happiness is in divorce and her happiness is in V, Anu will be happy with her family and V will be happy with her, there is a bright future for him after divorce. Anu continues dancing vigorously reminiscing all the recent events happened in resort. Kavya asks if he is so upset that he will not speak to her. He whisks her and says he came to speak, she tried her best to stop his and Anu’s divorce but failed; he warned her to stay away from his family, but she didn’t listen to him and did what she liked, now he will do what he wants and will not divorce Anu tomorrow; he will neither go to court tomorrow and divorce Anu nor he will come near Kavya; Kavya ruined his happiness and he will splash water on her wishes and desires just like he splashed water on mirror.

Anu continues dancing reminiscing Vanraj insulting her repeatedly and falls down. Advaith walks to her clapping and says he wanted his patient to vent out her pain; girls are always taught to tolerate pain and injustice on them; he wants them to react; always girls have to sacrifice their milk glass for their brother, sacrifice studies for marriage, sacrifice job for egoistic husband and self-respect for saas; all this leaves a scar on the girl’s mind; she needs to clear the pain and scar from her mind like Anu did now; if they squeeze a heart, lot of sorrows and frustration will come out and they should get rid off it like Anu did.

Vanraj vents out his anger on a wooden log and thinks earlier he used to think he did wrong by marrying Anu and now thinks he did wrong by loving Kavya, why did he betray Anu, he himself is responsible for all the problems in life; he will not divorce Anu and repeat his mistake and now will do what he wants.

Anupama 8th May 2021Written Episode Update Precap :Anu cries hugging Vanraj. Later, they both rush to Kavya’s room and find her attempting suicide with sleeping pills.