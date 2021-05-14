Anupama and Vanraj Reach to The Court







The episode opens with Anupama asks Vanraj that they should leave for court now as they are already late. Kavya then says that she isn’t feeling right for Anupama. She says that she is feeling bad for Anupama, however, it is a separate thing that she has been waiting for this for a long. Anupama and Vanraj all set to leave for court. Anupama starts recalling the moments when she entered this house for the very first time. Everyone is sad in the house with Anupama and Vanraj divorce. Vanraj there is talking in his mind and pleading Anupama to stop.

Anupama and Vanraj sit in a golf cart and leave from there. Baa starts crying there, but still, she is in a hope that God will do some magic. Baa gets a video call of Bapuji and she again starts crying. Bapuji says that she was always against Anupama what happened to her now she is crying when she is leaving. Baa says that people got such daughter law after many saintly deeds. But she has lost such a daughter after many hard efforts.

While Anupama and Vanraj are on their way to court, Anupama gets a call from the lawyer. She informs the lawyer that they are coming to the sort and confirms that they will get divorced today. The laser tells her to be on time. Anupama is recalling all the things in the way when she newly married to Vanraj. Baa accuses Kavya that she is behind the separation of Vanraj and Anupama. She then pleads her to stop all this. Kavya says that she doesn’t do anything she is just concerned for her happiness. Baa is continuously crying and says that no one can replace her daughter in law.

Kavya is getting restless as she hasn’t got any call from Vanraj. Vanraj and Anupama’s car narrow escaped from an accident. Vanraj says that it would be better if they met with the accident. Vanraj and Anupama get into an argument. Just then a policeman comes and says that fight is good in love but this not your age to fight. The leaves from there and both laugh at the same time recalling his words. Anupama says usually people cry when they go for such a purpose but they are laughing. Vanraj says that they are fortunate they got such adorable memories for life. The episode ends, never miss Anupama written update, stay in the loop with Social Telecast.