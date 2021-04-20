Anupama And Vanraj’s Divorce Gets Delayed







Within the newest episode of Anupama, Dolly together with Meenu return house after dropping Baa and Bapuji on the Bus stand as they will meet their grandmother. Anupama asks Dolly if Baa will get bus on time and if she will get a window seat as she all the time sits on the window seat. Dolly replies sure and Anupama needs for a secure journey for and Baa and Bapuji and she or he additionally hopes that they are going to return quickly. Dolly says that they didn’t even attain Nani’s home and Anupama hopes that she is going to return quickly.

Anupama says that this house is incomplete with out Baa and Bapuji. Dolly additionally says that all of us going to overlook you. Meenu asks if Mami goes someplace. In the meantime, Kavya is available in between and says that she goes to her mom’s home as soon as and for all. Meenu asks her mom if Pakhi is telling the reality. She additionally will get emotional and hugs Anupama and tells her to not go away them. However Kavya once more says that she is coming within the place of Anupama and we’re going to get pleasure from ourselves quite a bit. Dolly and Anupama ask her to go away, Kavya will get disgraced and leaves. Dolly additionally praises Anupama that nobody can take care of Meenu higher than her.

Whereas Anupama and Dolly are praying to god and Dolly prays to God to do some miracle that would cease Anupama from leaving this home as nobody can care for this home higher than Anupama. Whereas there’s a curfew in your entire metropolis and the state authorities has imposed motion to barricade the protest. Anupama and Vanraj return house and Vanraj goes to his room and locked himself. Anupama will get worries as Vanraj received’t come out. She goes to the kitchen and prepares espresso for Vanraj.

Kavya there may be going insane and calls an agent to interchange the residence tackle in all of her paperwork with Vanraj’s home tackle. The agent says that she has to shift to that home to vary her residence tackle. Kavya thinks that she is going to renovate your entire home when she is going to shift Vanraj’s home and can destroy all of her recollections hooked up to this home, kitchen, and from each single room of this home. After Pakhi involves Dolly and knowledgeable her the all authorities places of work have been closed as a result of protest and now, Anupama and Vanraj divorce can’t occur. Catch the entire episode on Star Plus immediately at 10 PM. Keep tuned for Anupama written episode updates.