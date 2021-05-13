ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama and Vnaraj leaves for court

The episode starts with Vanraj is recalling the moments along with Anupama. Vanraj again says to Anupama that they should think about their children as they are growing up. Anupama says that everyone is taking their divorce decision as a mistake. She says finishing any relation is bad but staying in the same relation without any feeling worse. She further says that nothing belongs to a woman in the entire world her happiness, dreams, and feeling depend on other. She says she still can’t forget when she watched Kavya along with you in our room her entire world finished at that time. She says every time she thinks about that moment she feels die.

Baa is listening to her and Anupama says that it is 6 AM now they should leave for the court. Kavya comes to Vanraj and says that he is fortunate that she loves her a lot. Kavya says she has sacrificed her self-respect several times. She says she hates Anupama all her life but even she is concerned for her and fulfills her promise. She then goes to her cottage and calls Anirudh, she informs him that Vanraj and Anupama are going for divorce and asks him to begin their divorce proceedings.

Baa starts badly and tells the children that they have lost their last hope now. Dolly tries to console her. Samar supports Anupama’s decision and says that she is right. Baa says that she is the only right woman in the entire world. Anupama is packing her stuff and noticed her old saree in the bag and thinks Baa kept it mistakenly. She recalls that this Vanraj’s first gift to her. Anupama and Vanraj were bouts to leave for court but just then Anupama collapsed. Everyone rushes to her.

Vanraj holds her and reprimands that she always does what she likes. Baa asks to take her to the bed first and scold her later. Vanraj replies that he will lose her right on her later. They take her to the bed and Anupama opened her eyes. But Anupama again stands and hastily tries to leave for court. Vanraj again scolds her that can’t see her condition. She tells Vanraj to come along and Vanraj is worrying if something happened on the way to court. The episode ends, seize the entertainment on Star Plus with the complete episode at 10 PM. Never miss any Anupama written update, stay connected with Social Telecast.


