Anupama: Anupamaa and Vanraj’s romantic bike ride – Tellyexpress

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Anupamaa and Vanraj’s divorce in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” will soon be finalized, but before that happens the audience has been treated with some beautiful AnuRaj moments.

The Shah family is all set to leave for the picnic, and Anupamaa surprises everyone by wearing a suit. Though she was a little hesitant in coming in front of them in that outfit, her family showered her with compliments. In fact Vanraj too said that she is looking good and that she should wear it often. This takes them back to the time where Vanraj had once asked her to not wear suits and also when he told her that though she is just 42, she looks like 50. Realizing what he said then was wrong, Vanraj tells Anupamaa that she looks 30 in this outfit. Anupamaa blushes on hearing this and compliments Vanraj that he looks 20 in whatever he wears.

Next, Baa and Pakhi persuade Vanraj and Anupamaa to go on a bike saying that all of them won’t fit in a car. Well, once they leave, Pakhi punctures the tire of the car so that Anupamaa and Vanraj can spend some alone time at the picnic spot.

On their way, Vanraj asks Anupamaa to hold him properly otherwise she might fall. This bike ride takes them to the old days, and they talk about how they used to go on a scooter ride before they got a car. It’s a happy sightseeing Anupamaa and Vanraj enjoy each other’s company.

Meanwhile, Kavya is annoyed. First, she hated the idea of the Shahs going on a picnic, then seeing Vanraj and Anupamaa together on the bike made her angry, and when she tried to call Vanraj he did not pick. Actually, both Vanraj and Anupamaa forgot their phones back home and that’s why they couldn’t pick Kavya’s call.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj is awestruck by Anupamaa’s dance. They even have a heart-to-heart conversation where Vanraj tells her that there was something between them that kept them together all these years and it will always be there, even if they get separated.

So will this picnic put an end to the divorce? Or will they still part ways? Will Kavya come up with a new plan? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.