‘Anupama’: Anupamaa celebrates her last night as Anupamaa Vanraj Shah

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Anupamaa in Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is going through a lot in her life, but she is ensuring that it doesn’t affect the other family members. She has always put a brave face on and has throughout supported Kavya too whenever she felt low.

After Kavya tried to commit suicide, she informed Anupamaa that she did it because Vanraj told her that he won’t be divorcing Anupamaa. Anupamaa promised her that their divorce will happen and no one can stop it.

Meanwhile, everyone in the family is upset that in just 12 hours Anupamaa and Vanraj will be divorced. But Anupamaa tried to cheer them up by telling them that on her last night as Anupamaa Vanraj Shah she wants everyone to see the highlights of their life, all the happy moments that they spent together. Everyone gets tears in their eyes watching them, Anupamaa too gets emotional but controls it for the sake of her family.

Will Anupamaa and Vanraj get divorced? Will she still live with the family? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

