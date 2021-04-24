Anupama finds Vanrat at Advaith Wellness resort – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Anupama finds Vanrat at Advaith Wellness resort

Your entire Shah household erupted when the police got here to his home and requested Anupama to determine Vanraj’s cellphone. He later tells Anupama that they’ve discovered this cell phone close to a physique and you need to determine the physique. Anupama is shocked to listen to this, however having the braveness she goes to the van and tells that it’s not Vanraj. All of them breathe a sigh of aid when Anupama together with the remainder of the relations goes to search out Vanraj. Anupama seems for Vanraj from all of the 4 sides however he doesn’t discover her. She sat on a bench drained.

Toshu and Nandini returned dwelling empty-handed as they didn’t discover Vanaraja. Even Summer time returns dissatisfied. Kavya goes there to Anupama and begins speaking non-understanding. Anupama tied a thread on her wrist and warranted her that she wouldn’t intervene between Vanraj and her after the divorce. Simply then Anupama will get a name and she or he will get emotional and says sure. Toshu asks in regards to the name, Anupama replies that there’s a man who tells that Vanraj is ok and is in a wellness resort.

All go to the wellness resort and Kavya additionally reveals her consent to accompany him. However Anupama realizes that they don’t seem to be positive and can’t totally consider the decision. She says bear in mind your promise and your thread. Toshu and Anupama arrive on the resort and inquire about Vanaraja’s reception that they hand over the map and ask him to search out Yogi Advaita. They each discovered it troublesome to discover a Yogi as it’s a huge recourse. Anupama additionally fires up and says what was the necessity to come right here. Kavya is getting fairly anxious as Anupama has not knowledgeable her about Vanraj.

Anupama and Toshu then meet Advaita Khanna and are amazed at his character. However, ultimately, Toshu involves understand how well-known and prestigious Advaita is. He then says that Vanraj could be very appreciative of your meals and by the odor of the spice he can say that he’s Anupama. Anupama later finds Vanraj sitting on the grass and will get emotional.

She goes to him and bursts and says that you’ve got an thought of ​​how scared we’re by your careless habits. Vanraj stands apart and says that he doesn’t wish to speak proper now. He says that he won’t return dwelling till he understands what he has to do. However then Anupama collapses and Vanraj approaches Anupama whereas Advaita examines Anupama.


