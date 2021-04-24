LATEST

Anupama finds Vanrat at Advaith Wellness resort

Anupamaa Today's Episode



The entire Shah household awestruck when the Police come to their house and asks Anupama to determine Vanraj’s telephone. He later tells Anupama that they discover this cell phone close to a useless physique and also you shall should determine the useless physique. Anupama shocked to listen to this, however by accumulating braveness he goes to the van and tells that it isn’t Vanraj. All of them take a sigh of aid, simply then Anupama together with the remainder of the members of the family went to seek out Vanraj. Anupama is searching for Vanraj throughout however she hasn’t discovered him. She obtained exhausted and sits on a bench.

Toshu and Nandini return house empty-handed as they don’t discover Vanraj. Even Samar returns disappointingly. Kavya goes to Anupama there and began speaking non-sense. Anupama assures her whereas tying a thread on her wrist that she gained’t intrude between Vanraj and her after the divorce. Simply the Anupama will get a name and she or he will get emotional and says sure. Toshu asks concerning the name, Anupama replies that there’s a man who knowledgeable that Vanraj is okay and in a wellness resort.

All rushes to the wellness resort and Kavya additionally present her consent to return alongside together with her. However Anupama makes her perceive that they aren’t certain and may’t consider within the name utterly. She says keep in mind her promise and thread. Toshu and Anupama reached the resort and enquiry about Vanraj on reception they handover the map and asks them to seek out yogi Advaith. They each discovered it troublesome to seek out yogi as a result of it’s a enormous resort. Anupama additionally get fumes and says what was the necessity to come right here. Kavya there’s getting immensely nervous as Anupama hasn’t knowledgeable her about Vanraj.

Anupama and Toshu then meet Advaith Khanna and get amazed at his persona. However, finally, Toshu will get to know the way well-known and reputed Advaith is. He then says that Vanraj appreciates your meals lots and by the smells of Masala he can say that she is Anupama. Anupama later finds Vanraj sitting on the grass and will get emotional.

She goes to her and bursts out and says you’ve gotten any concept how scared we’re by your careless behaviour. Vanraj stands apart and says that he doesn’t wish to discuss proper now. He says that he gained’t return house till he understands what he must do. However simply then Anupama collapses and Vanraj rushes to Anupama whereas Advaith examines Anupama.


The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

