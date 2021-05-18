Anupama Gets Diagnosed With Cancer







One of the most enticing show Anupama is on its heights of entertainment. In the recent episodes of the show, we have watched that Anupama and Vanraj’s much-delayed divorce has been done. Anupama returns her wedding chain to Vanraj. Now, They return from the court and sit in the car. Anupama asks Advait to get some music. Advait praises her and says usually people don’t do this but it is great as it is a long way to go and music is good while you are travelling. They all head to the house listing to the songs.

Baa asks Dolly and Pakhi to prepare food hastily as they can come anytime and we at least have our food together for the last time. Toshu says that it seems like his family is going to get broken now. Toshu gets emotional and says that I know that they are elder and quite aware of what are they doing but still he wants to insist on them staying together. Samar comes to him and tries to console Toshu. Samar says that you get hurt by the situation. Vanraj and Anupama reached the resort.

Everyone is waiting for Anupama and Vanraj at home. Anupama looks at Baa and she hugs her crying. All the family members hug Anupama and Vanraj. Kavya there is getting happy. Baa then asks them to get ready as they are going to have dinner together and she herself will serve the food. Anupama takes off her nameplate from her cottage. Baa insists she stay back, but Anupama refuses. She touches Baa’s feet and asks to take a leave from there. Anupama then goes to Kavya and asks if Samar shows her the message. She further says that she has got the room next to your cottage like no other room available. She says you won’t have any problem with that. Kavya says it is fine for her.

Anupama is recalling all the moments she spends with her family. Kavya also comes to Anupama along with tea and also consoles her. She says that she will like her friend. Anupama later suggests her replace her in the house would be difficult for her. But she has to do this anyhow. Later, Advait comes and informs Anupama that reports have come and it is showing that your tumour is injurious you are diagnosed with cancer either. Anupama looks at him. The episode ends