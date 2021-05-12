Anupama Keeps Her Promise With Kavya







The latest episode of Anupama starts and Anupama is cheering all the family to celebrate this last night of Anupama and Vanraj together. The entire family gathered to celebrate and starts old videos of family celebration. Baa is trying to make Anupama understand that a woman shouldn’t oppose society. Anupama replies that she isn’t going abroad, it is just two-lane away from her home. Baa says that the people are waiting to criticize other people. They might make your life hell when they come to know that you are living alone after divorce.

Anupama says that she is aware that she has to tolerate a lot of things after divorce. Anupama says there is nothing about society as it doesn’t concern anyone. Anupama says that she has a long way to go. Baa replies that everyone like a woman with a big mouth but in other houses, but in their own house they like to have your sort of women. Anupama asks if it is the same reason she is stopping her.

Baa emotionally asks if she follows her order like always. Anupama looks on. All the family members hit the sack while watching the videos. But Anupama is still awake. While draping blanked on her family tears come out of Anupama’s eyes recalling all the past moment. Anupama sees Vanraj on the screen and recalls when she got married to her, Vanraj’s ignorance and betrayal.

Vanraj comes to Anupama and asks her to come along with me, Anupama goes after him. He asks if she is sure about the decision. Anupama tries to leave him in the middle of the talk but he holds her hand. Vanraj says that a man who never bows in front of everyone but I am bowing in front of you for this decision. He said that he committed many mistakes and doesn’t want to commit anymore.

Vanraj then explains to Anupama the current situation of her house. He says how can he manage the entire house. Anupama stands still. The next morning, Anupama performs pooja and the entire family joins her. Kavya seeing everything happen comes to Anupama and show her wrist and asks if she is going to break her promise. But Anupama breaks her thread and she stunned.

A flashback previews wherein Vanraj trying to convince Anupama to cancel the divorce. Vanraj comes and says that Anupama and Me have decided to cancel the divorce. Kavya asks if he is saying the truth, Anupama says she broke her thread as today her promise is going to fulfill. The episode ends with Vanraj's shocking face.