‘Anupama Parameswaran is not seeing anyone’ – TheMiracleTech

It is being speculated that Malayalam Sundari will marry Anupama Parameswaran Jaspreet Bumrah. Recently, rumors arose on social media about their relationship several times. However, Anupama condemned the rumors saying that she is not watching the cricketer. Ever since Anupama left for Rajkot, Bumrah’s birthplace, the media started speculating again on their marriage. But, Anupama’s mother has clarified these rumors.

According to Anupama Parameswaran’s mother, the Premam actress is not seeing anyone and is completely focused on her career. Talking to a Malayalam daily, Anupama’s mother airs about her marriage to an Indian cricketer. Anupama flew from Rajkot to shoot her next Telugu film. The actress’s mother confirmed that there is no other reason behind the trip. Since Bumrah took leave from the BCCI citing personal reasons, everyone thought he was getting married. With an explanation from Anupama’s mother, we hope the issue ends here.

Anupama Parameswaran is currently busy with the 18-page shoot starring Nikhil Siddharth in the lead role. Anupama is also acting in a Tamil film, titled Thali Pogathe.

