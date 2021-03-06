Anupama Parameswaran or Sanjana Ganesan! Who is Jasprit Bumrah bride?

According to the latest buzz on social media, India’s right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is getting ready to tie the knot with sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who is a popular journalist and has been covering IPL and other events . However, South Beauty Anupama ParameswaraA recent Instagram post about Gujarat’s hometown Jaspreet Bumrah has also sparked speculation about her marriage to Prema’s actress.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Jasprit bumrah It is expected to get married in Goa. He, along with his mother and sister, are due to travel to Mumbai first. The wedding will be attended by only a few family members due to the Kovid-19 epidemic ban. Members of the India team will not attend the wedding due to ongoing series and restrictions.

Loading...

Matters between cricketers and actresses are nothing new and have been in the news in the past. Now there is a strong buzz in the industry that South beauty Anupama Parameswaran is going to marry cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah.

Loading...

Some people are also saying that they will tie the knot in Gujarat as Anupama Parameswaran recently shared a picture during an investigation at a hotel. Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Jaspreet Bumrah has apparently taken leave from the BCCI in the current Test match to prepare for his wedding.

Loading...