Anupama Parameswaran’s mother breaks silence on rumors of her daughter’s wedding

The wedding of Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah has become the buzz of the city. Although right-arm bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not made any official announcement about his marriage, there is speculation that he may be dealing with a popular south actress, who is none other than Anupama Parameswaran. But in the end Anupama Parameswaran’s mother Sunita Parameswaran now attended the interview and broke the silence about her daughter’s marriage. Sunita Parameswaran denied the rumor of Anupama’s marriage to Jasprit Bumrah, saying that they were just good friends.

Last month, the BCCI issued a statement announcing that Jasprit Bumrah would not be part of the fourth Test against England. He requested to be freed from the squad of India for personal reasons.

Anupama Parameswara Is a popular actress, who works in Tollywood and Mollywood. She made her acting debut in the romantic film Am Premam, opposite Naveen Pallu.

On the work front, Anupama Parameswaran will next appear in the Tamil film ‘Thalli Pogathe’. The makers of the romantic drama are yet to announce the release date.

