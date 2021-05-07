Anupama Prakash (Actress) Wiki, Age, Height, Figure, Family, Movies, Web Series, Photos, Boyfriend and Biography

Anupama Prakash is a popular model and actress who mainly works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Films. In 2020, She got sudden fame after appearing in ULLU web series Woodpecker.

Anupama Prakash Wiki/Biography

Anupama Prakash was born on 17 November, 1992 in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. As in 2021, Her age is 27 years. She completed her Primary Education in Private School, Farrukhabad.

For higher studies, She moved to New Delhi, where she completed her graduation from Delhi University. She started her career as a model. She got her first break in film industry with Tamil Film.

As in 2020, She is a well known actress in OTT Space. Apart from films, she also did several web series.

Personal Infomation

Real Name Anupama Prakash Nickname Anu Known For Acting and Modeling Profession Actress and model Date of Birth/Birthday 17 November 1992 Age(as in 2020) 27 Years Zodiac Sign Scorpion BirthPlace Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India School Private School, Uttar Pradesh College Delhi University, New Delhi Education Qualifications Graduation Nationality Indian Phone Number Not Known Religion Hindu Hobbies Travelling, Singing, and Dancing

Anupama Prakash Height in feet, Weight and Figure Measurements

Anupama is a fitness freak actress, her height in feet is 5’5″ and weight is 58 Kg approximately. Her figure/Body measurements are 34-26-34. Prakash’s Bra size is 34 inches, Waist size is 26 inches and Hip size is 34 inches.

She has black hair and dark brown eyes. As in 2020, She has no tattoo on her body. Her shoe size is (US) 6.

Body Facts/Measurements

Height in feet inches – 5’6″

in centimetres – 168 cm

in meters – 1.68 m Weight in Kilograms – 58 kg

in Pounds – 132 lbs Figure Measurements 34-26-34 Bra Size 34 inches Hair Color Black Eye Color Dark Brown TouchO Not Known Shoe Size 6 (US)

Anupama Prakash Family, Religion, Caste & Boyfriend

Miss Prakash was born to a traditional Hindu family in Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. Her father’s name is Om Prakash and her mother’s name is Jaya prakash. She has 2 brothers and 2 sisters namely Jay Prakash, Ajay Prakash, Arti Prakash, and Anjali Prakash respectively.

Talking about personal life of Anupama, she is Singel. As in 2020, She has not dated anyone.

Family Information

Father Name Om Prakash Mother Name Jaya prakash Brother Jay Prakash and Ajay Prakash Sister Anjali and Arti Prakash Relationship Status Single Marital Status Unmarried Husband NOT Applicable Affairs/Boyfriend Not Known Children Not applicable

Anupama Prakash Movies, TV Shows and Web Series List

Movies

Year Movies 2018 Avalukkenna Azhgiya Mugam 2018 Thanakenti Andagatte 2019 Risknama 2020 Kya Main Aa Jaaun ..?

TV Shows

Year TV Show 2018 Ek Bahu Aisi Bhi

Web Series

Year Web Series 2020 Woodpecker

Anupama Prakash In Ullu web series Woodpecker

Favourite Things

Favourite Actor Ranbir Singh, Nithiin, Siddharth Nigam, Kartik Aryan Favourite Actress Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapur Samantha Akinneni and Keerthy Suresh Favourite Film not Known Favourite Director Not known Favourite Food Chocolates, Ice cream, Burger and Indian Food Favourite Color Black, White, and Blue Favourite Brand Levi’s, Gap and Louis Vuitton Favourite Destination London, New York, Goa and Shimla

Lesser Known Facts about Anupama Parkash

She does not smokes but drinks alcohol occasionally.

Anupama is a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer.

Prakash started her career as a model and made debut with South film industry.

She is well known name in south film industry.

In 2020, She made headlines after appearing Ullu web series Woodpecker.

Anupama Prakash is very popular on social media, she has more than 10k followers on Instagram. You can also follow her.

