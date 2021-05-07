Anupama Prakash (Actress) Wiki, Age, Height, Figure, Family, Movies, Web Series, Photos, Boyfriend and Biography

Anupama Prakash is a popular model and actress who mainly works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Films. In 2020, She got sudden fame after appearing in ULLU web series Woodpecker.
In this post, You will know about Anupama Prakash Wiki, Age, Height, Figure, Family, Films/Movies, Web Series, Boyfriend and Biography.
Anupama Prakash Wiki/Biography
Anupama Prakash was born on 17 November, 1992 in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. As in 2021, Her age is 27 years. She completed her Primary Education in Private School, Farrukhabad.
For higher studies, She moved to New Delhi, where she completed her graduation from Delhi University. She started her career as a model. She got her first break in film industry with Tamil Film.
As in 2020, She is a well known actress in OTT Space. Apart from films, she also did several web series.
Personal Infomation
|Real Name
|Anupama Prakash
|Nickname
|Anu
|Known For
|Acting and Modeling
|Profession
|Actress and model
|Date of Birth/Birthday
|17 November 1992
|Age(as in 2020)
|27 Years
|Zodiac Sign
|Scorpion
|BirthPlace
|Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Hometown
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|School
|Private School, Uttar Pradesh
|College
|Delhi University, New Delhi
|Education Qualifications
|Graduation
|Nationality
|Indian
|Phone Number
|Not Known
|Religion
|Hindu
|Hobbies
|Travelling, Singing, and Dancing
Anupama Prakash Height in feet, Weight and Figure Measurements
Anupama is a fitness freak actress, her height in feet is 5’5″ and weight is 58 Kg approximately. Her figure/Body measurements are 34-26-34. Prakash’s Bra size is 34 inches, Waist size is 26 inches and Hip size is 34 inches.
She has black hair and dark brown eyes. As in 2020, She has no tattoo on her body. Her shoe size is (US) 6.
Body Facts/Measurements
|Height
|in feet inches – 5’6″
in centimetres – 168 cm
in meters – 1.68 m
|Weight
|in Kilograms – 58 kg
in Pounds – 132 lbs
|Figure Measurements
|34-26-34
|Bra Size
|34 inches
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Dark Brown
|TouchO
|Not Known
|Shoe Size
|6 (US)
Anupama Prakash Family, Religion, Caste & Boyfriend
Miss Prakash was born to a traditional Hindu family in Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. Her father’s name is Om Prakash and her mother’s name is Jaya prakash. She has 2 brothers and 2 sisters namely Jay Prakash, Ajay Prakash, Arti Prakash, and Anjali Prakash respectively.
Talking about personal life of Anupama, she is Singel. As in 2020, She has not dated anyone.
Family Information
|Father Name
|Om Prakash
|Mother Name
|Jaya prakash
|Brother
|Jay Prakash and Ajay Prakash
|Sister
|Anjali and Arti Prakash
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Husband
|NOT Applicable
|Affairs/Boyfriend
|Not Known
|Children
|Not applicable
Anupama Prakash Movies, TV Shows and Web Series List
Movies
|Year
|Movies
|2018
|Avalukkenna Azhgiya Mugam
|2018
|Thanakenti Andagatte
|2019
|Risknama
|2020
|Kya Main Aa Jaaun ..?
TV Shows
|Year
|TV Show
|2018
|Ek Bahu Aisi Bhi
Web Series
|Year
|Web Series
|2020
|Woodpecker
Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Ranbir Singh, Nithiin, Siddharth Nigam, Kartik Aryan
|Favourite Actress
|Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapur Samantha Akinneni and Keerthy Suresh
|Favourite Film
|not Known
|Favourite Director
|Not known
|Favourite Food
|Chocolates, Ice cream, Burger and Indian Food
|Favourite Color
|Black, White, and Blue
|Favourite Brand
|Levi’s, Gap and Louis Vuitton
|Favourite Destination
|London, New York, Goa and Shimla
Lesser Known Facts about Anupama Parkash
- She does not smokes but drinks alcohol occasionally.
- Anupama is a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer.
- Prakash started her career as a model and made debut with South film industry.
- She is well known name in south film industry.
- In 2020, She made headlines after appearing Ullu web series Woodpecker.
- Anupama Prakash is very popular on social media, she has more than 10k followers on Instagram. You can also follow her.