ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama Prakash (Actress) Wiki, Age, Height, Figure, Family, Movies, Web Series, Photos, Boyfriend And Biography

Anupama Prakash (Actress) Wiki, Age, Height, Figure, Family, Movies, Web Series, Photos, Boyfriend and Biography

Anupama Prakash is a popular model and actress who mainly works in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Films. In 2020, She got sudden fame after appearing in ULLU web series Woodpecker.

Anupama-prakash

In this post, You will know about Anupama Prakash Wiki, Age, Height, Figure, Family, Films/Movies, Web Series, Boyfriend and Biography.

Anupama Prakash Wiki/Biography

Anupama Prakash was born on 17 November, 1992 in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. As in 2021, Her age is 27 years. She completed her Primary Education in Private School, Farrukhabad.

Anupama-prakash

For higher studies, She moved to New Delhi, where she completed her graduation from Delhi University. She started her career as a model. She got her first break in film industry with Tamil Film.

As in 2020, She is a well known actress in OTT Space. Apart from films, she also did several web series.

Personal Infomation

Real Name Anupama Prakash
Nickname Anu
Known For Acting and Modeling
Profession Actress and model
Date of Birth/Birthday 17 November 1992
Age(as in 2020) 27 Years
Zodiac Sign Scorpion
BirthPlace Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
School Private School, Uttar Pradesh
College Delhi University, New Delhi
Education Qualifications Graduation
Nationality Indian
Phone Number Not Known
Religion Hindu
Hobbies Travelling, Singing, and Dancing

Anupama Prakash Height in feet, Weight and Figure Measurements

Anupama is a fitness freak actress, her height in feet is 5’5″ and weight is 58 Kg approximately. Her figure/Body measurements are 34-26-34. Prakash’s Bra size is 34 inches, Waist size is 26 inches and Hip size is 34 inches.

Anupama-Prakash-height-figure-size-measurements

She has black hair and dark brown eyes. As in 2020, She has no tattoo on her body. Her shoe size is (US) 6.

Body Facts/Measurements

Height in feet inches – 5’6″
in centimetres – 168 cm
in meters – 1.68 m
Weight in Kilograms – 58 kg
in Pounds – 132 lbs
Figure Measurements 34-26-34
Bra Size 34 inches
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Dark Brown
TouchO Not Known
Shoe Size 6 (US)

Anupama Prakash Family, Religion, Caste & Boyfriend

Miss Prakash was born to a traditional Hindu family in Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. Her father’s name is Om Prakash and her mother’s name is Jaya prakash. She has 2 brothers and 2 sisters namely Jay Prakash, Ajay Prakash, Arti Prakash, and Anjali Prakash respectively.

Anupama-prakash

Talking about personal life of Anupama, she is Singel. As in 2020, She has not dated anyone.

Family Information

Father Name Om Prakash
Mother Name Jaya prakash
Brother Jay Prakash and Ajay Prakash
Sister Anjali and Arti Prakash
Relationship Status Single
Marital Status Unmarried
Husband NOT Applicable
Affairs/Boyfriend Not Known
Children Not applicable

Anupama Prakash Movies, TV Shows and Web Series List

Movies

Year Movies
2018 Avalukkenna Azhgiya Mugam
2018 Thanakenti Andagatte
2019 Risknama
2020 Kya Main Aa Jaaun ..?
Anupama-prakash

TV Shows

Year TV Show
2018 Ek Bahu Aisi Bhi

Web Series

Year Web Series
2020 Woodpecker
Anupama Prakash In Ullu web series Woodpecker

Favourite Things

Favourite Actor Ranbir Singh, Nithiin, Siddharth Nigam, Kartik Aryan
Favourite Actress Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapur Samantha Akinneni and Keerthy Suresh
Favourite Film not Known
Favourite Director Not known
Favourite Food Chocolates, Ice cream, Burger and Indian Food
Favourite Color Black, White, and Blue
Favourite Brand Levi’s, Gap and Louis Vuitton
Favourite Destination London, New York, Goa and Shimla

Lesser Known Facts about Anupama Parkash

  • She does not smokes but drinks alcohol occasionally.
  • Anupama is a trained Bharatnatyam Dancer.
Avalukkenna Azhagiya Mugam - Official Trailer | A. Kesavan | DivomoviesLoading video
  • Prakash started her career as a model and made debut with South film industry.
  • She is well known name in south film industry.
  • In 2020, She made headlines after appearing Ullu web series Woodpecker.
Thanakenti Andagatte Full Movie Part 8 | Vijay Karthik | Anupama Prakash #TeluguMoviesLoading video
  • Anupama Prakash is very popular on social media, she has more than 10k followers on Instagram. You can also follow her.
Anupama-Prakash-images-photos
Anupama-Prakash-images-photos
Anupama-Prakash-images-photos
Anupama-Prakash-images-photos
Anupama-Prakash-images-photos

Related Items:

Most Popular

61
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top