Anupama sat on Vanraj’s bike – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In Anupama’s latest episode, the entire Shah family is excited about the family vacation. Pakhi goes to Nandini and tells them about her plan. Pakhi further says that Ba and he have decided to go on a family vacation by which Vanraj and Anupama will get more time to spend together. Nandini says that this is a very good plan. When Pakhi is telling Nandini the plan, Kavya overhears their conversation, she approaches Nandini and asks if Pakhi says anything else about the picnic, but Nandini manipulates things. Kavya thinks that she has to be observant. As she can never trust Vanraj’s family before Vanraj gets divorced.

Rakhi is going somewhere in her car and remembers Pakhi’s words when she was calling herself Kinjal’s alternate mother. She thinks that Anupama’s presence is quite necessary for that house Kinjal otherwise Kavya will get irritated with Kinjal in the office as she is his superior and will take revenge on Kinjal in the house. Rakhi calls Ba and learns that the entire Shah family is going on vacation and Vanraj and Anupama are going there with them.

Kavya comes to Vanraj and says that she is tolerating things she will not tolerate until their divorce is finalized. Everyone is thinking that Ba and Pakhi’s plan is successful. Vanraj then returns to his room and thinks that he was waiting to get divorced from Anupama and now that the time has come, both of them are feeling well. The family gathers to leave for the journey and then Anupama arrives wearing a suit. Vanraj gets amazed to see her.

He also praised her and said why didn’t you wear the suit first. Anupama recalls that she reprimands her for wearing a suit and nightie. Vanraj says that preference has changed over time. Vanraj and Anupama go to the family and see that everyone sits in the car and Ba asks Vanraj and Anupama to get on the bike.

Anupama hesitates, but Ba insists on Anupama and says that if she does not want to and Bapuji can come on the bike. Later, both Vanraj and Anupama agree and get out on the bike. Bus Ba intentionally punched the car and made the mechanic disappear for a while. Kavya comes and sees what he is doing, she knows the family’s plan.

She angrily calls Vanraj and Anupama but Ba and Pakhi already take the mobile from them. Vanraj and Anupama enjoy their bike rides and talk about old times. Vanraj stops the bike in the middle and asks Anupama to hold him tightly otherwise we might meet with an accident. Kavya used to call Vanraj often. The episode ends, keep up with the social telecast for Anupama’s written update.