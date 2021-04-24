ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama Written Episode Update 24th April 2021: Anu Found Vanraj

Right here we’re with a written episode replace of “Anupama” on 24 April 2021. The episode begins with Anupama and Kavya sitting collectively and Kvaya asks tp her to name once more to the identical no. Anu tells her that she tried a name many instances however the quantity is switched off. Kavya asks Anu Vanraj calls her, as I’m additionally ready for his name. Anu tells her to be calm possibly he had tried to name you however your quantity wasn’t reachable.

And also you don’t have to fret as I cannot going to do the identical you probably did to me. Samar and Nandini additionally attain there and so they deliberate to go to that very same villa the place Abu and Vanraj used to remain to search out Vanraj, Kavay says “I may also include you”, however Anu denies taking her with them by saying “if Vanraj reaches right here then who might be going to take the care of him.” Kavya agrees and says “please do not forget that you’ll not be going to steal Vanraj from me and Anu provides her a surety.

Later Au and Paraitosh reached that very same handle and began to seek for Vanraj. on the opposite facet Naniadin and Kvaya sat collectively and instructed. Nandini says “I don’t hate you however I solely react to your conduct. Whuole Kvaya additionally says “even I really feel the identical and I solely scold however it doesn’t imply that I hate you.”  Whereas Anu and Paritosh are confirming whether or not they’re on the appropriate location or not. Anu and Paritosh discover Preist however he’s in cool apparel and Anu is shocked seeing him lie this.

He says “I won’t be in that white or orange apparel however sure, I’m a priest.” And he takes them to the Vanaraj. When Anu sees him she began crying and Vanraj asks her who convey her right here as I instructed the Guru Ji prime to not inform anybody about my location. Then Anu says do you even know the way a lot everyone seems to be tensed for you. Babu JI, Baa, Samar, and Pakhi, everyone seems to be crying and praying to god on your well-being.

Anu says to him that “I cannot going to tolerate this conduct, you aren’t a child as you ran away out of your duties. Do you ever take into consideration what number of members of the family are tensed and frightened for you? Informed I’ll going to talk and it’s a must to pay attention.” And the episode ends right here.

