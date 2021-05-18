‘Anupamaa’: A new journey, a new Anupamaa, how will she face the challenges life throws at her

You know why Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” became a quick favourite of the audience, because the show did not just reflect most of the Indian household, but also gave every Indian woman out there a hope that if Anupamaa, a middle-aged mother of two, can do, so can you. “Anupamaa” reflects the hope, dream and wish that every woman wants to achieve but takes a step back because of her family. At the same time, “Anupamaa” gives that push, the motivation to take a stand for yourself and fight for your self-respect. So while Anupamaa Vanraj Shah has taught a new lesson every day, it will be interesting to see how Anupamaa embarks on this new journey of creating a new identity for herself.

Anupamaa and Vanraj are finally divorced and as the first step of doing something for herself she moves out of the cottage the Shah family was living in. Though Baa and Vanraj were against it, she chose to take this decision for herself.

This is just the beginning. Anupamaa will have to face many such challenges but she will come out stronger every single time. Having said that we can’t wait to see how Anupamaa takes on this new journey, how will she save herself from the prying eyes of the society, and will Vanraj and family support her in this? To know more about Anupamaa’s new journey keep watching “Anupamaa”, Monday to Saturday only on Star Plus.

