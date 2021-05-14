Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguli talks about Anupamaa losing the Top Spot

It was a shock for some and a surprise for some when the list of TRP for last week was released. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKPM) went on to break the streak of Anupamaa being on the top spot for umpteen weeks now. The latter was almost inevitably the topper every week but the winning streak finally ended. Speculations were rife that the two might soon battle it out and swap places and it happened.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa herself was asked about it. To this, she first casually responded saying, “Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur show ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It’s fine. Let some other show have the opportunity to go ahead, once in a way), It encourages us to work harder.”

When asked if calls were made, she said, “Nothing. Mr Rajan Shahi (producer) is as cheerful as ever.” Then talking about possible reason, she said, “Since Aashish and I both were unwell, the writers had to deviate from the main story. But think of it they still managed to keep the viewer’s interest alive. Even Tassnim Sheikh has been indisposed. It was not an easy time for the writers.”

When asked if they are going to bounce back next week, she said, “That’s for the channel and producer to know. We are just actors. Of course, there is competition. But we will put our best foot forward, no doubt.”