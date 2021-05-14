‘Anupamaa’: Anupamaa and Vanraj’s divorce countdown begins

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The D-Day is finally here, Anupamaa and Vanraj of Rajan and Deepa Shahi’s “Anupamaa” will no longer be man and wife. While this is very upsetting for all those who rooted for AnuRaj, seeing Anupamaa on a new journey of creating an identity for herself will be a delight to watch.

Recently, we saw that Anupamaa couldn’t take so much stress and collapsed just before they were leaving for the court. But once she felt better, she was quite adamant on doing it today. Even though Vanraj and other family members tried to convince her that nothing is more important than her health, she said there is no better time than now.

Vanraj and Anupamaa both left for the court and Baa told everyone that it was 7:12 a.m. when Anupamaa had entered their home, and it’s the same time when she is leaving it.

While driving down to the court Anupamaa and Vanraj remember the old days and even get into funny arguments. While Vanraj called her “ziddi”, Anupamaa called him a “khadoos”. It’s sweet to see how Vanraj started caring for Anupamaa and understanding her in their last days as a couple.

Meanwhile, Baa talks to Kavya and asks her if she will let Anupamaa come to their house after the divorce. She also tells her that she will have to earn their love and respect if she wants to be a part of their family.

On the other side, Vanraj and Anupamaa are still on the way, and they will sign the divorce papers at 9 a.m. Will a miracle happen? Will AnuRaj still be together? Or will they get separated forever? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.