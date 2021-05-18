‘Anupamaa’: Anupamaa has cancer – JustShowBiz

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Anupamaa and Vanraj are now divorced and once back at the resort Anupamaa decides to stay alone and not with the Shah family. Though Baa and Vanraj don’t support her in this, she doesn’t leave them with a choice.

Later, Advait visits her and tells her that she has cancer. Though we are yet to know the severity of her cancer, Advait tells Anupamaa that if she is so positive about life, then he will support her in this as well.

Meanwhile, Kavya visits the Shahs with her and Vanraj’s wedding card, and tells Pakhi, Toshu and Samar that she wants a destination wedding. But this leaves everyone very angry, especially Vanraj.

Kavya being Kavya asks Vanraj why he is so worried about the divorce when Anupamaa has moved on. Vanraj then sees Anupamaa talking and laughing with Advait. He looks at them with suspicion unaware of the fact that Anupamaa has cancer.

Will Advait tell Vanraj and the family about Anupamaa’s cancer? How will Anupamaa deal with all the problems? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.