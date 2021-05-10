‘Anupamaa’: Anupamaa slaps Kavya – JustShowBiz

ENTERTAINMENT

The divorce drama in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is still on, but Anupamaa and Vanraj will have to go through a lot of emotional pain before that happens.

Recently we saw that Kavya tried to commit suicide by consuming some pills, but she was saved at the right time. Once she was back in her senses, Advait tells Vanraj and Anupamaa that they can meet her. While Kavya refused to see Vanraj, Anupamaa slapped her for trying to take her life. She tells her that she is going through much more pain than her and still would never do something like this, and even she shouldn’t think about it. She tells her no man deserves this and that she should have faith in her love.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Vanraj apologising to Anupamaa for making her go through all the pain. But will Anupamaa and Vanraj reconsider their divorce? Will the family let them go ahead with it? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the show airs on Star Plus.

