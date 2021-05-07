‘Anupamaa’: Anupamaa vents out her anger through a dance performance

As much as the on-screen characters are going through an emotional turmoil in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”, the audience too is feeling it off-screen. With the divorce date here, Anupamaa’s illness and Kavya’s wicked plans, the show has managed to raise the entertainment bar.

Recently, we saw that Kavya breaks the news to the Shah family that Anupamaa and Vanraj will be getting divorced the next day. The family is shocked that they did not share it with them. Baa tries to convince Anupamaa in stopping the divorce nonsense.

With so much going in her mind, Anupamaa resorts to the thing that gives her the most peace. The audience will see Anupamaa dancing to the “Beats of passion” from “Taal”. She is angry and upset at the same time, and vents out her frustration after the family finds out about the divorce date through Kavya.

But will they get divorced? Will AnuRaj part ways? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.