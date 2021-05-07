ENTERTAINMENT

‘Anupamaa’: Anupamaa vents out her anger through a dance performance

As much as the on-screen characters are going through an emotional turmoil in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa”, the audience too is feeling it off-screen. With the divorce date here, Anupamaa’s illness and Kavya’s wicked plans, the show has managed to raise the entertainment bar.

Recently, we saw that Kavya breaks the news to the Shah family that Anupamaa and Vanraj will be getting divorced the next day. The family is shocked that they did not share it with them. Baa tries to convince Anupamaa in stopping the divorce nonsense.

With so much going in her mind, Anupamaa resorts to the thing that gives her the most peace. The audience will see Anupamaa dancing to the “Beats of passion” from “Taal”. She is angry and upset at the same time, and vents out her frustration after the family finds out about the divorce date through Kavya.

But will they get divorced? Will AnuRaj part ways? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

Related Items:

Most Popular

58
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top