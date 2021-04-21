ENTERTAINMENT

‘Anupamaa’: Anupamaa warns Kavya for misbehaving with Dolly

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

The viewers was eagerly ready for a miracle to occur in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” and it did. Because of the curfew within the metropolis, all authorities places of work shall be closed for a number of days which suggests Anupamaa and Vanraj’s divorce has been postponed.

Whereas Pakhi and Dolly are celebrating this information, Pakhi insisted that Dolly talks to Kavya and convinces her one final time to go away from Vanraj’s life. Dolly meets Kavya, who was making an attempt on some lehengas for her marriage ceremony. She tells her that if she needs to come back within the Shah home, she must respect every member of the household. She additionally warns her that if she ever sees her misbehaving with any of the relations, she’s going to slap her identical to she did on the day of Paritosh and Kinjal’s marriage ceremony.

In the meantime, Pakhi informs Anupamaa that the federal government places of work will stay closed for the following few days because of the curfew. Anupamaa tells them that she should discuss to Vanraj about it, however when she goes in his room, he was nowhere to be seen. She finds a handwritten letter by him which learn that he couldn’t take the strain of divorce.

Within the upcoming episode, we’ll see that Kavya blames this on Anupamaa, whereas Dolly defends her by saying Vanraj left as a result of he by no means needed to get married to Kavya. However the place is Vanraj? To know what occurs subsequent hold watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi underneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the present airs on Star Plus.

