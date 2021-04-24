‘Anupamaa’: Is something wrong with Anupamaa?

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Vanraj leaving the home got here as an enormous shock to Anupamaa. Although she was fairly disturbed due to it, she managed her feelings for the sake of her household. Everybody within the household was on the lookout for him, however Anupamaa was assured that wherever he’s, he’s high-quality.

Kavya too is sort of devastated, and she or he is frightened if Vanraj goes to alter his thoughts about marrying her. She asks Anupamaa if they’ve dropped the thought of the divorce, to which Anupamaa guarantees her that no matter occurs she is not going to betray her. Simply then she will get a name that Vanraj is at a wellness resort, and Anupamaa together with Paritosh leaves to see him.

On the wellness resort, they meet Dr. Advait Khanna, a neurologist, whom everybody calls Yogi Ji. Anupamaa is shocked to see a yogi carrying harem pants, and denim shirt and thinks he’s a fraud, however when he calls her by her identify, she feels he actually is one. Nonetheless, later he tells her that her husband had described her nicely and takes them to satisfy him.

Anupamaa will get tears in her eyes on seeing Vanraj, however Vanraj then again is indignant as a result of he had requested yogi ji to not name up his house. Seeing his response, Anupamaa blasts at him and tells him that he can’t depart them like this and get indignant too.

Within the upcoming episode, we are going to see that Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he’ll come again house as soon as he feels proper, listening to this Anupamaa faints. They instantly take her to yogi ji who begins her remedy. Vanraj asks Advait what’s flawed with Anupamaa, and is shocked to listen to his reply.

What did Advait inform Vanraj? Is there one thing flawed with Anupamaa? Is she sick? To know what occurs subsequent maintain watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi beneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present airs on Star Plus.