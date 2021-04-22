ENTERTAINMENT

‘Anupamaa’: Kavya blames Anupamaa

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Anupamaa of Rajan Shahi’s present of the identical title is surrounded by issues as soon as once more. When she acquired to know that due to the curfew within the metropolis authorities workplaces will stay closed, she needed to talk to Vanraj about it, however he’s not in his room.

She finds a letter by Vanraj which stated he couldn’t take the strain of the divorce and thus has determined to go away. Anupamaa tells everybody that that is the primary time somebody will need to have run away from their divorce, and was apprehensive that Kavya will blame her for this.

And she or he was proper. Kavya tells Anupamaa that they will need to have determined to name off the divorce and shortly she’s going to go lacking too. Simply then Dolly fingers her Vanraj’s letter and tells her that he left house as a result of he didn’t wish to marry her.

Within the subsequent episode, the viewers will see a police officer informing Anupamaa that they’ve discovered the physique of an individual who has dedicated suicide. Is it Vanraj? The place is he? Will he marry Kavya or not? To know what occurs subsequent preserve watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi underneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah , Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The present airs on Star Plus.

