‘Anupamaa’: Kavya once again disturbs the Shah’s family function

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” took the audience by surprise when the lead character was detected of a tumour in her ovaries. Though the severity of her case is still unknown, Vanraj is trying all that he can to keep her happy. In fact when Anupamaa asked him if they can get Samar and Nandini engaged, he agreed without a second thought.

But while the family is all excited about it, Vanraj gets a bad news that his and Anupamaa’s final divorce date has come. He asked if he can cancel the divorce because of the current situation, but Kavya heard him saying all this and told him that he will have to divorce Anupamaa at any cost.

In fact she makes the lawyer call up Anupamaa and inform her about the divorce date. Anupamaa tells Vanraj that after the puja that Baa has organised they will inform the family about it.

But Kavya couldn’t wait for that long. Once the Shahs began with the puja organised for Samar and Nandini, she comes in and announced that Anupamaa and Vanraj will be getting divorced the next day.

How will the family react to it? Will Samar and Nandini still get engaged? Will Vanraj and Anupamaa get divorced? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.