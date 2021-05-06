ENTERTAINMENT

‘Anupamaa’: Kavya once again disturbs the Shah’s family function

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” took the audience by surprise when the lead character was detected of a tumour in her ovaries. Though the severity of her case is still unknown, Vanraj is trying all that he can to keep her happy. In fact when Anupamaa asked him if they can get Samar and Nandini engaged, he agreed without a second thought.

But while the family is all excited about it, Vanraj gets a bad news that his and Anupamaa’s final divorce date has come. He asked if he can cancel the divorce because of the current situation, but Kavya heard him saying all this and told him that he will have to divorce Anupamaa at any cost.

In fact she makes the lawyer call up Anupamaa and inform her about the divorce date. Anupamaa tells Vanraj that after the puja that Baa has organised they will inform the family about it.

But Kavya couldn’t wait for that long. Once the Shahs began with the puja organised for Samar and Nandini, she comes in and announced that Anupamaa and Vanraj will be getting divorced the next day.

How will the family react to it? Will Samar and Nandini still get engaged? Will Vanraj and Anupamaa get divorced? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

Related Items:

Most Popular

40
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top