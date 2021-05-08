‘Anupamaa’: Kavya tries to end her life

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Anupamaa and Vanraj’s divorce date in Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is finally here but looks like there will be a lot of drama before that happens.

Recently, we saw that Vanraj threatened Kavya that he won’t divorce Anupamaa, neither he will come back to her. It was after Kavya revealed to the family that Anupamaa and Vanraj will be getting divorced the next day.

Kavya was very excited about getting married to Vanraj but after Vanraj blasted at her, she lost all hopes and decided to end her life. She took some pills and tried to commit suicide.

Will she be fine? Will Vanraj be able to save her life? To know what happens next keep watching “Anupamaa”.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, “Anupamaa” features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla , Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.