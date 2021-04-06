Anupamaa: Rakhi will rush to Leela’s rescue – Tellyexpress

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Star Plus most popular hit show Anupama never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Kavya shared her worries with Anirudh. Now it will be seen that Leela will about to be get arrested while Rakhi rushes to her rescue.

Previously we have seen that, Anupama and Vanraj got stuck due to curfew and spent time together. Kavya grew more and more insecure and jealous of the same. Anirudh visited Kavya to support her while Kavya shared her worries with him. Later Pakhi and Baa prayed for Vanraj and Anupama to come together and cancel the divorce.

In the future episodes, Neighbours will learn about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce and will badmouth Anupama. Leela will fume hearing it and will take stand for Anupama. Leela will lose her cool when one lady points at Anupama’s character and will slap the lady. The lady will lodge complaint against Leela and the inspector will arrive to arrest Leela.

Rakhi will rush to Leela’s rescue and will threaten the lady to file case on her for troubling senior citizen. The lady will get scared and will take back her complaint. Leela and Shah’s will thanks Rakhi and they will spend a quality time together. Later Kavya will reveal about the divorce to Shah’s.

How will Shah Family react for the piece of news? Will Vanraj and Anupama cancel their divorce for family?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Anupamaa, stay tuned to this space.