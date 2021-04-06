ENTERTAINMENT

Anupamaa: Rakhi will rush to Leela’s rescue – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Star Plus most popular hit show Anupama never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Kavya shared her worries with Anirudh. Now it will be seen that Leela will about to be get arrested while Rakhi rushes to her rescue.

Previously we have seen that, Anupama and Vanraj got stuck due to curfew and spent time together. Kavya grew more and more insecure and jealous of the same. Anirudh visited Kavya to support her while Kavya shared her worries with him. Later Pakhi and Baa prayed for Vanraj and Anupama to come together and cancel the divorce.

In the future episodes, Neighbours will learn about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce and will badmouth Anupama. Leela will fume hearing it and will take stand for Anupama. Leela will lose her cool when one lady points at Anupama’s character and will slap the lady. The lady will lodge complaint against Leela and the inspector will arrive to arrest Leela.

Rakhi will rush to Leela’s rescue and will threaten the lady to file case on her for troubling senior citizen. The lady will get scared and will take back her complaint. Leela and Shah’s will thanks Rakhi and they will spend a quality time together. Later Kavya will reveal about the divorce to Shah’s.

How will Shah Family react for the piece of news? Will Vanraj and Anupama cancel their divorce for family?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Anupamaa, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
712
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
708
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
707
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
705
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
697
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
687
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
660
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
591
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
564
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
561
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top