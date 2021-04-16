Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama to bake a cake for Samar

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

At this time’s episodes of Anupama is all about emotional sufferings of Shah Household relating to Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. They’re as follows.

Samar brings trophy house and dances along with his mom

Samar brings trophy house whereas Anupama rejoice his victory. She is going to advise him to not get his win get his head. He listens to her and fortunately dances together with her.

Anu hides about divorce from Samar to not spoil his temper

Anu doesn’t need to spoil Samar’s happiness and so will disguise in regards to the divorce from him. She worries for his response when he will get to know that there’s solely 48 hours left for the divorce.

Kavya packs her stuff prepared to maneuver in to Shah Home after two days

Kavya will fortunately packs her issues in order that she will settle in Shah Home Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. She was very glad to see the day she was ready for therefore lengthy.

Nandini calls her Psycho for day dreaming and Vanraj agrees with Nandini

When Nandini questioned her relating to her packing she reveals about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce in two days. She says even she will be a part of her proper after her marriage with Samar. Nandini calls her Psycho to truly stay in her personal delusion as Vanraj won’t ever let that occur. Vanraj who entered the home on the identical time will agree with Kavya’s phrases.

Vanraj warns Kavya to avoid him and his household for the subsequent two days until divorce

Vanraj will scold Kavya for revealing the information earlier than him to his household. He’ll warn her to avoid him and his household for the subsequent two days as he needs to spend the 2 days solely along with his household and Anupama

Mama Ji and Bapuji are unhappy about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce

Mama Ji and Bapuji shall be nonetheless reeling in shock relating to the divorce. They fear about Baa who would be the most affected out of all.

Vanraj and Anupama have blended feeling relating to their divorce and recollects their previous

Regardless of their very own choice each Vanraj and Anupama will nonetheless have blended emotions relating to their divorce. He’ll admire Anupama they usually each recall the moments spent collectively.

Kinjal consoles Pakhi as Pakhi determined to offer her greatest to cease the divorce

Pakhi will discover it tough to just accept the reality. She is going to miss Toshu whereas Kinjal will consolation her. Kinjal will attempt to clarify Pakhi the scenario however Pakhi nonetheless received’t settle for the truth. She is going to resolve to battle until the top.

Anu prepares cake for Samar

Anu will put together cake for Samar’s victory whereas Anupama will enhance it with gems introduced by Vanraj. Anupama will share in regards to the gems given by Vanraj to Bapuji.

Now within the upcoming episode Anupama will share about her divorce with Samar. Anupama and Samar will get emotional when Anupama will share about her divorce information with him. Vanraj and Anupama will spend sleepless evening over the problem.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Anupamaa, keep tuned to this house.