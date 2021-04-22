ENTERTAINMENT

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama will be frustrated with Vanraj’s decision.

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus hottest hit present Anupama by no means failed to interact viewers with its gripping storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anupama took stand for Dolly when Kavya insulted her whereas Vanraj will run away from dwelling scared for divorce.  Now it is going to be seen that Anupama will likely be annoyed with Vanraj’s determination whereas Kavya will blame Anupama for Vanraj’s disappearance.

Beforehand we now have seen that, Kavya acquired provoked by Dolly’s phrases and slapped her. Anupama took stand for Dolly and warned Kavya that she’s nonetheless the daughter in legislation of the home. She requested her to simply accept Vanraj alongside together with his household to have a contented married life. Nandhini too taunted Kavya for her egocentric nature. Anupama consoled Dolly whereas Dolly requested Pakhi to simply accept Anupama’s determination. Later, Anupama discovered a word in Vanraj’s room which said that Vanraj ran away from dwelling to be able to escape divorce.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness, Vanraj’s letter will state that he’s confused over what he needs and thus leaving someplace to type out his emotions. Anupama will blame Vanraj for as soon as once more operating away from his duties. She’s going to discover it unfair that he retains all of the burden on herself and operating away with out caring about something. Kavya will get scared when Vanraj doesn’t decide up her name and can go to Shah home for assembly him. Anupama will give the letter to Kavya and she is going to get annoyed seeing it. Kavya will blame Anupama for forcing Vanraj to run away whereas everybody will assist Anupama. Later, Police will arrive to Shah home claiming that Vanraj dedicated suicide stunning everybody. Kavya will attempt to finish her life too.

Will Anupama and Vanraj  proceed with their divorce? The place did Vanraj run away too?

All  these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To  know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Anupama, keep tuned to this area.

