Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama will figure out Vanraj’s hiding place

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupama will figure out Vanraj's hiding place

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus’s hottest hit present Anupama by no means failed to have interaction viewers with its gripping storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anupama was annoyed with Vanraj’s choice whereas Kavya blamed Anupama for Vanraj’s disappearance. Now will probably be seen that Vanraj will conceal himself to flee from divorce and Anupama will discover out his hideout.

Beforehand now we have seen that, Vanraj’s letter said that he’s confused over what he need and thus leaving someplace to type out his emotions. Anupama blamed Vanraj for as soon as once more operating away from his duties. She discovered it unfair that he stored all of the burden on herself and operating away with out caring about something. Kavya bought scared when Vanraj doesn’t decide up her name and would go to Shah home for assembly him. Anupama gave the letter to Kavya and he or she bought annoyed seeing it. Kavya blamed Anupama for forcing Vanraj to run away whereas everybody will assist Anupama. Later, Police will arrive to Shah home claiming that Vanraj dedicated suicide surprising everybody.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness, Anupama will test the physique and can notice that it’s not Vanraj. Kavya will go into despair and may have suicidal ideas. She is going to assume that Vanraj loves Anupama and that’s the explanation he ran away. Anupama promised Kavya that they are going to by no means get again collectively and he’s solely hers. After a few days, Vanraj will nonetheless be not discovered and Anupama will go underneath despair. Later, she is going to get a information about Vanraj’s hideout and can rush there.

The place’s Vanraj hiding and why? Will Anupama handle to convey Vanraj again?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Anupamaa, keep tuned to this house.

