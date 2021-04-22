ENTERTAINMENT

Anupamaa Spoiler: ‘Anupamaa’: Why did Anupamaa collapse after meeting Vanraj?

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Rajan Shahi and his workforce have thrown some new twists for the viewers of their hit present “Anupamaa”. Simply while you really feel that what’s going to occur subsequent, they depart you shocked.

First we noticed Vanraj lacking from his house. He leaves a letter behind which mentioned that he couldn’t take the strain of the divorce and that’s why left house. A police officer finds Vanraj’s telephone subsequent to a physique and involves the Shah home to confirm it. However it was not Vanraj.

Properly, Vanraj is definitely at a wellness middle and meets Dr. Advait Khanna who calls his household there. As soon as Anupamaa and Paritosh attain there, they’re fairly relieved to see Vanraj. However Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he wants time to consider the divorce and marrying Kavya. This got here as a shock to Anupamaa and he or she collapses there.

Vanraj tries his finest for her to realize consciousness however she doesn’t. He later lifts her and takes her to a room.

What’s going to Anupamaa do now? What position will Advait play of their lives? To know what occurs subsequent preserve watching “Anupamaa”.

“Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi below their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the present airs on Star Plus.

