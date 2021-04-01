Anupamaa Spoiler: Last trip as couple for Anupama and Vanraj

Anupamaa Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus most popular hit show Anupama never failed to engage audience with its gripping storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anupama gets embarrassed for her behaviour while Kavya fast forwards divorce proceedings. Now it will be seen that Vanraj and Anupama gets emotional as the divorce process reaches final stage while they relive their last trip as couple.

In the previous episodes it’s seen that Anupama pours her heart out confronting Pakhi and Vanraj for their misbehaviour in the past. She praises Kinjal and thanks Rakhi for giving her to her. Vanraj puts Anupama to sleep while Anupama confessed her years of love to him. Vanraj feels guilty for his mistakes and gets teary eyed. Rakhi confesses that it was her who brought the bhaang but clears that she didn’t mean to give it to Anupama. Baa says she did well as Anupama poured out years of pain and suffering in one go. Kavya on the other fast forwards divorce proceedings and confronts Vanraj. Later Anupama gets embarrassed the next day for her behaviour.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Family apologizes Anupama for hurting her all these years. On the other hand, Pakhi and Baa plan a trip to bring Anupama and Vanraj closer. However with Kavya’s pressure, Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce reaches final phase. They both gets emotional recalling their past memories and letting go of it. They decide to use the trip as a final farewell as couple. Later, Anupama and Vanraj leaves in bike like their old times.

Will Anupama and Vanraj proceed with the divorce? Will Anupama leave the house after divorce?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Anupama, stay tuned to this space.