Anupamaa Spoiler: Pakhi will request Dolly to speak with Vanraj

Star Plus hottest hit present Anupama by no means failed to have interaction viewers with its gripping storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Samar was heartbroken upon studying about his dad and mom divorce whereas Vanraj ran away from house scared for divorce. Now it is going to be seen that Divorce will get postponed as a result of curfew whereas Pakhi will plead Dolly to talk with Vanraj about divorce.

Beforehand we now have seen that, Samar learnt about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce by means of Paakhi and bought devastated. The siblings shared an emotional second. Anupama, Pakhi and Nandini celebrated Samar’s victory with a cake chopping. Pakhi wished for the happiness of her dad and mom post-divorce. Anupama and Vanraj will likely be spent sleepless nights as there was solely much less time left for divorce.

Sooner or later episodes we witness, Kavya will inform Meenu that she’s changing Anupama and Meenu will get scared. Meenu will cry and plead Anupama to not go away her whereas Dolly and Anupama will get offended on Kavya. Anupama will console Meenu. Pakhi will study court docket hearings postponed as a result of curfew and can fortunately inform about it to household.

She is going to plead Dolly to talk with Vanraj and to cancel the divorce. Dolly will converse with Kavya to not are available in between Anupama and Vanraj whereas Kavya will insult her. Anupama will take stand for Dolly and can warn Kavya. Later, Anupama will discover a word in Vanraj’s room which is able to state that Vanraj ran away from home with the intention to escape divorce.

Will Anupama and Vanraj proceed with their divorce? The place did Vanraj run away too? How will Kavya react to it?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

