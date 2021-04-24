‘Anupamaa’: The Shahs cheer up Anupamaa with some dance

Anupamaa Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The Shah household of Rajan Shahi’s “Anupamaa” is aware of learn how to placed on a contented face even throughout a disaster. They could have a turmoil going inside them, however they nonetheless snigger and joke round just for the sake of their household.

Within the latest episode we noticed that Vanraj’s disappearance left everybody apprehensive, they usually lastly discovered him at a wellness resort. However his response was not what Anupamaa had anticipated, and she or he faints.

Seems like Samar then tries to cheer her up and will get the entire household concerned. Samar lifts Anupamaa and brings her out of her room whereas dancing to the tunes of “Sooraj ki baahon mein”. He additionally places a board exterior the room which learn “Anupamaa ka ghar” and ensures that she performs her morning rituals like she used to do at residence.

He then together with Vanraj, Baa, Mama Ji, Pakhi and Nandini performs on “Taake jhanke” and Anupamaa too dances with them. After a very long time, we’ll see the Shah household fortunately dancing and having fun with. It’ll undoubtedly be a deal with to observe this sequence.

“Anupamaa” options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi beneath their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the present airs on Star Plus.