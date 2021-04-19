LATEST

Anupamaa Today's Episode 19th April 2021 Written Update: Anupama Gets Emotional

Anupamaa Today's Episode 19th April 2021 Written Update: Anupama Gets Emotional



The most recent episode of Anupama begins with Anupama goes to Bapuji and get emotional, she says that solely two days are remaining for his or her divorce. So, we don’t waste these two days sitting and crying it will be higher that we made these two days memorable all through our life. Bapuji requested if you happen to inform Samar about your divorce date. Anupama replies that she acquired elated seeing his trophy and didn’t need to smash the second. Later, Bapuji tells her to chop the cake as it’s prepared, Anupama says that she is sleeping we don’t disturb her.

Samar enters Pakhi’s room and exhibits his trophy to her however he observed that Pakhi is crying. Samar asks why is she crying, however Pakhi hugs him and burst out of tears. Pakhi additional says that their mother and father are going to divorce inside two days. Pakhi pleads to him to cease all this anyhow in any other case, they gained’t see their mother and father collectively. Simply then Toshu calls Samar for congratulation and Samar informs him the identical.

Toshu will get shocked listening to that and says that Papa didn’t inform him. Samar feels disgraced as Anupama didn’t inform him. Samar goes to Nandini, she informs him that she got here to know from Kavya that Vanraj and Anupama are getting divorced in two days. He says that he’s not feeling good, Samar says that even Anupama didn’t inform him about something. Nandini tries to make him perceive that it might have a purpose behind her hides this from you.

However Samar continues to be unhappy, Nandini suggests higher making their two days better of her life as an alternative of getting unhappy. She then asks him to go to his household spend time with them. Samar then goes to Anupama and says that you just all the time say that we’re greatest mates, so from when greatest mates beginning hiding issues from one another. Samar says that there might be no sorrow in these two days we solely take pleasure in and make these two days the happiest days of our life.

Anupama will get emotional and hugs Samar. Pakhi is crying repeatedly and wishing good for his or her happiness. Samar involves her and consoles her. Later everybody gathers and minimize the cake. After some completely satisfied moments, all of them go to their rooms however all are stressed of pondering that solely sooner or later is left for Anupama and Vanraj divorce. The episode ends, keep tuned for extra Anupama written updates.

