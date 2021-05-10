Anupamaa Today’s Episode Written Update 10th May 2021: Anupama Slaps Kavya







Kavya gets collapsed recalling all the things that happened to her including Vanraj’s asks her to leave his house. Anupama slapped her and Vanraj is postponing her divorce. Nanding and Samar seeing everything that happened there. Nandini suggests cancelling their engagement as everyone is in pain here. Samar says that if such will happen mummy will be shattered. Nandini asks so we are going to avoid someone’s grief. Samar tries to make her understand that her happiness is the only way through which all the sorrow can vanish.

Nandini replies that the happiness that hides tears is worthless. Baa prays to god to stop her house from getting shattered in front of her own eyes. Kinjal tries to console her. Samar recalls Vanraj’s words that it is just the beginning of the clash and we won’t kneel in front of it so easily. Nandini asks Samar what is he thinking about, Samar says that for the first time in his life Mr Shah is worrying for her mother in real. Nandini suggests Samar supporting her mother with her decision. Samar hugs her to clear the vague in his mind.

Pakhi also gets distressed seeing failure in every step. Baa tries to console her. While everyone is talking to Bapuji on video call they all hear Nandini yells Maasi. They all rush in the same direction, they aghast seeing Kavya fainted as she attempts to commit suicide. Vanraj also gets shocked he rushed to her and tries to wake her up. Samar goes to Advaith and informs him that Kavya tried to commit suicide. He rushes to Kavya’s cottage and asks what did she do. Anupama informs him that she vomited after saltwater.

Advaith then feels Kavya’s nerves and informs Shah’s family that she urgently need treatment. They take her to the clinic and the family is standing outside hoping that Kavya will recover hastily. Nandini is blaming herself for all that happened. Samar tries to console her. After a while, Advaith comes out and says everything is fine now. Anupama gave her water live in a time, Advaith also asks them that she can meet her now. Anupama enters the room and gives her a tight slap to Kavya leaving everyone in shock.

Anupama says that I told you that I will slap you whenever you do a mistake and today you committed the biggest mistake of your life. Kavya hugs her and burst out of tears. Dolly and Baa are watching everything and tells Baa that she can’t understand Anupama. As she didn’t see that much concern of a woman for her Sautan. Baa tells that she also can’t her as a mother in law. Anupama there consoles Kavya and makes her understand the importance of life and love. The episode ends, get Anupamaa written update here on Social Telecast.